परेशानी:पानी टंकी का वाल्व खराब 10 मोहल्लों में सप्लाई ठप

रायगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • दो दिनों से घरों नहीं पहुंच रहा है पानी

गौशालापारा, सीजीएम बंगले के पास जल आवर्धन योजना की टंकी का वाल्व खराब हो गया है। इससे बैकुंठपुर, गौशाला,धागरडीपा, सत्तीगुड़ी चौक सहित एक दर्जन इलाकों में पानी की सप्लाई बंद हो गई है। सोमवार को लाइट बंद होने से पानी की सप्लाई ठप हो गई थी। मंगलवार को दूसरे दिन नलों में पानी नहीं आने से मोहल्लेवालों की परेशानी बढ़ गई है। टंकी में 20 लाख लीटर पानी स्टोर होता है। इससे सुबह और शाम 10 वार्डों में पानी की सप्लाई की जाती है। वाल्व खराब होने पर मंगलवार की सुबह उसे बनाने की तैयारी की गई तो सुबह 8 बजे करीब 20 हजार लीटर से अधिक पानी टंकी से बह गया। सबसे बड़ी समस्या बैकुंठपुर इलाके में हो गई है। दो बोर पंप खराब होने से पानी की आपूर्ति पूरी तरह से ठप हो गई है। यहां दोनों बोर एक हफ्ते से खराब है। वहीं बाबूपारा में भी पानी किल्लत को देखते हुए सुबह और शाम को दो-दो टैंकर भेजकर सप्लाई कराई गई। दरअसल हर वार्ड में निगम की टंकियों और बोर से पानी की आपूर्ति होती है। बाबूपारा में हैंडपंप से लोग घरों तक पानी ले जाते रहे।

इन मोहलों में ठप रही पानी की सप्लाई
शहर के बापू नगर, गौशाला पारा, बस डीपो रोड, रामभाठा, बजरंग पारा, बैकुंठपुर, सत्तीगुड़ी चौक, कोतरा रोड, केवड़ाबाड़ी रोड सहित आसपास इलाकों में पानी की सप्लाई प्रभावित हुई है।

बुधवार से पानी की सप्लाई शुरू करने की कोशिश
"गौशालापारा में जल आवर्धन टंकी में पहले लाइट बंद होने की वजह पानी भर नहीं सका था। इसके बाद टंकी का वाल्व खराब होने की वजह से आज भी पानी की सप्लाई नहीं हो सकी। लेकिन जल विभाग के कर्मचारी कोशिश कर रहे हैं। बुधवार से पानी की सप्लाई शुरू करने पूरी उम्मीद है।''
-सूरज देवांगन, जल प्रभारी, नगर निगम

