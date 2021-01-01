पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चिंता:कमजोर हुए 4 डेम, क्षमता 12400 हेक्टे., पर 6 हजार में हो रही सिंचाई

रायगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • मेंटेनेंस पर लाखों खर्च पर लाभ नहीं, संयुक्त राष्ट्र की एजेंसी की रिपोर्ट में जिले के डेम भी

संयुक्त राष्ट्र की एजिंग वाटर इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर ने दुनियाभर के पुराने डेम को लेकर रिपोर्ट जारी की है। इसमें देश के भी 1115 डेम शामिल हैं। जिले में भी कुछ डेम ऐसे हैं जो 2025 तक 50 साल की उम्र पार कर लेंगे। रिपोर्ट के अनुसार बांध पुराने होने के साथ वह कमजोर होंगे और मेंटेनेंस का खर्च बढ़ेगा। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक तीन सालों में चार मध्यम जलाशयों से 6 हजार हेक्टेयर से अधिक में सिंचाई नहीं हो पा रही है जबकि सिंचाई क्षमता 12,400 हेक्टेयर है। सारंगढ़ का केडार जलाशय का निर्माण 1957 में शुरू हुआ था। जलाशय को लगभग 64 साल हो चुके हैं। केडार नाले में समय के साथ मेंटेनेंस का खर्च भी काफी हद तक बढ़ गया। तीन सालों की वार्षिक मरम्मत राशि देखें तो तीन सालों में ही खर्च की राशि 134 प्रतिशत तक बढ़ गई है। 1982 में बने किंकारी जलाशय में मेंटेनेंस की राशि 102 प्रतिशत तक बढ़ गई है। जलाशयों से खेतों को सिंचित करने का रकबा घटता जा रहा है। चार मध्यम जलाशयों की।

2017 से 2020 के बीच इतना बढ़ा डेम का मेंटेनेंस खर्च

  • केडार - 134 प्रतिशत (1957)
  • किंकारी - 102 प्रतिशत
  • पुटका - 50 प्रतिशत
  • खम्हारपाकुट - 17 प्रतिशत

केडार किंकारी पुटका खम्हार पाकुट

  • क्षमता 40656 4048 1700 1700 (हेक्टेयर में)
  • क्षेत्रफल 45.19 42.91 15.54 50.54 (कमांड एरिया)

2050 तक जलाशयों की उम्र हो जाएगी 50 के पार
जिले में बने सभी मीडियम टैंक की उम्र 50 साल से पार हो जाएगी। केडार और पुटका जैसे कुछ जलाशय 100 साल के नजदीक पहुंच जाएंगे। रिपोर्ट में यह चिंता जाहिर की गई है कि 20 वीं सदी में तैयार हुए जलाशयों की लाइफ 50 से 100 साल ही है। उनकी सुरक्षा को लेकर चिंता जाहिर की जा रही है।

1950 से 1980 के बीच बने ज्यादातर बांध
केलो बांध को छोड़कर जिले के चार मुख्य जलाशय केडार, पुटका, किंकारी और खम्हारपाकुट हैं। सभी जलाशय 1950 से 1980 के बीच बने हुए हैं। रिपोर्ट के अनुसार इनकी डिजाइनिंग ऐसी है कि ये अभी 50-100 वर्ष चल सकते हैं। 50 वर्ष में कांक्रीट से बंधे बांध में एजिंग होने लगती है यानि डेम कमजोर होने लगता है।

