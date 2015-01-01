पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोराेना इफेक्ट:मेहमान कम हुए तो 75% तक घटा शादी का खर्च

रायगढ़2 दिन पहले
  • दिसंबर तक 7 मुहूर्त, संक्रमण का खतरा इसलिए सादगी से होगी शादियां

देवउठनी एकादशी 25 नवंबर को है। 25 नवंबर से 13 दिसंबर तक इस साल शादी के सिर्फ 7 मुहूर्त हैं। कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से शादी की अनुमति एसडीएम कार्यालय और ऑनलाइन मिल रही है। परेशानियों के बीच कोरोनाकाल में अच्छी बात यह है कि शादियों पर फिजूलखर्ची कम हुई है। कैटरिंग, टेंट, सजावट और निमंत्रण कार्ड पर होने वाले खर्च में 50 से 75 प्रतिशत तक की कमी आई है। रौनक जरूर कम हुई है, किसे बुलाएं और किसे नहीं इसे भी लेकर उलझन बढ़ी है।

होटलों में बुकिंग 3 लाख तक
ट्रिनटी होटल के अंकुर शर्मा बताते हैं कि कोरोना गाइडलाइन के कारण भीड़ की इजाजत नहीं है। शादियों में सजावट और कैटरिंग के साथ ही 4-5 लाख रुपए में ही सारे इंतजाम हो जाते हैं। पहले 13 लाख रुपए तक खर्च होते थे। कैटरिंग होटल ही करता है। पहले 1200 रुपए प्लेट खर्च था अब 600 रुपए खर्च हो रहा है। बड़े लॉन के बदले बैंक्वेट हॉल की बुकिंग हो रही है।

सादगी के साथ शादी
टेंट हाउस के संचालक अमित सोनी ने बताया कि इस बार बैंड पार्टी, डीजे, धमाल नहीं बजेंगे। लोग मजबूरी में लाइटिंग, टेंट जैसे तामझाम के बिना शादी कर हैं । छोटे और बैंक्वेट हॉल में शादियों की बुकिंग आ रही है। 100 लोगों की कैटरिंग, फूलों के सजावट और सारी व्यवस्था करके 3 लाख रुपए में लोगों शादियों की बुकिंग हो रही है । इसी तैयारी के साथ होने वाली शादी पर 7 लाख रुपए तक खर्च होता था।

ई-इन्विटेशन पर जोर
इन्विटेशन कार्ड्स के काम से जुड़े कारोबारी विवेक अग्रवाल कहते हैं, लोग पहले 600-700 कार्ड्स छपवाते थे। अब 100 कार्ड्स छपवाते हैं, जो परिवार के लोगों को देने के लिए होते हैं। लोग दूल्हा दुल्हन के वीडियो और फोटोज के साथ ई-इन्विटेशन कार्ड्स बनवा रहे हैं। 500-700 लोगों को कार्ड्स देने के लिए एक लाख रुपए तक खर्च करते थे। अब कार्ड‌्स, ई कार्ड्स पर 10 हजार रुपए में काम चल जाता है।

बाहर से लोगों को बुलाने का प्रॉब्लम
कैटरिंग सर्विस के अजय अग्रवाल बताते हैं, वेटर से लेकर कुक तक बाहर से बुलाने पड़ते हैं । अभी ट्रेन और बसें कम चल रही हैं। अगर बुलाएं तो खर्च बढ़ेगा। शादियों में प्लेट सिस्टम से कैटरिंग होती है। आमतौर पर शादी में 800 से एक हजार प्लेट्स का ऑर्डर होता है। प्रति प्लेट 500 से 700 रुपए तक चार्ज होता है। अब खर्च तो उतना ही होता है लेकिन लोग 100-150 के करीब होते हैं । इससे नुकसान होता है। अभी शादियों में ऑर्डर भी कम हैं।

नवंबर में केवल दो मुहूर्त
पंडित रामगोपाल द्विवेदी ने बताया कि 25, 30 नवंबर और दिसंबर में 6, 8, 9, 11, 13 दिसंबर को शादियों का मुहूर्त है । 15 दिसंबर से 14 जनवरी मलमास और इसके बाद फिर 15 फरवरी के बीच देव गुरु अस्त रहेंगे इस वजह से कोई शुभ मुहूर्त नहीं है । मार्च तक विवाह के योग नहीं रहेंगे ।

