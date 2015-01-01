पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सराहनीय:मेल में सोने की चेन और रुपयों से भरा बैग भूली महिला, आरपीएफ ने दिलाया

रायगढ़2 घंटे पहले
हावड़ा मेल में सोने की चेन और रुपयों से भरा बैग रिकवर कर आरपीएफ ने महिला यात्री के परिजन को हैंडओवर किया। महिला यात्री इसे ट्रेन में ही भूल गई थी। हेल्पलाइन नंबर 182 से मिली सूचना के बाद आरपीएफ ने बैग रायगढ़ में उतारा और यात्री के परिजन को रायगढ़ में हैंडओवर किया। मंगलवार को झारसुगुड़ा की सरिता बजाज (63) पति गौरीशंकर बजाज हावड़ा मेल में हावड़ा से झारसुगुड़ा तक सफर कर रही थी। झारसुगुड़ा में ट्रेन के रुकने के बाद महिला अपने बैगेज लेकर उतर गईं लेकिन हैंडबैग ट्रेन में ही भूल गईं। महिला ने तुरंत इस बात की सूचना रेलवे हेल्पलाइन नंबर 182 में दी। सूचना के बाद कंट्रोल रूम ने रायगढ़ आरपीएफ को इसकी जानकारी दी। रायगढ़ आरपीएफ ने ट्रेन के पहुंचते ही बैग रिकवर किया। बैग में 70 हजार रुपए के सोने की चेन सहित 12 हजार नकद और कपड़े थे। आरपीएफ ने बैग उतारकर महिला यात्री से संपर्क किया। इसके बाद महिला ने अपने रायगढ़ निवासी परिजन को आरपीएफ पोस्ट में भेजा।

