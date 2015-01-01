पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

देवउठनी आज:तुलसी विवाह के मुहूर्त पर भद्रा की रहेगी दृष्टि : पं.आनंद

पत्थलगांव
  • एकादशी बाद होेंगे विवाद, दिसंबर तक है शादी के आधा दर्जन से ज्यादा मुहूर्त
  • अधिमास वाले वर्ष में व्रत एवं उद्यापन रहता है वर्जित

बुधवार को देव उठनी एकादशी पर घर-घर तुलसी विवाह का आयोजन किया जाता है, लेकिन इस बार तुलसी विवाह के समय पर भद्रा की दृष्टि रहने के कारण पंडित इसे अशुभ संकेत मिलने के आसार बता रहे है। पत्थलगांव के प्रमुख ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. आनंद शर्मा ने बताया कि बुधवार को देवउठनी एकादशी मनाई जाएगी, लेकिन इस बार संध्याकालीन समय में भद्रा लग जाने के कारण तुलसी विवाह का शुभ समय शाम 5 बजकर 22 मिनट से पूर्व रहेगा। उन्होंने बताया कि भद्रा लगने के पश्चात किसी भी प्रकार के शुभ कार्यो को अंजाम नही दिया जाता। इस कारण तुलसी विवाह भी बुधवार की शाम 5 बजकर 22 मिनट से पूर्व कर लेना चाहिए। महाराज ने बताया कि 25 नवंबर को एकादशी का मुहूर्त सूर्योदय के समय से है। एकादशी में जो लोग घर पर तुलसी विवाह करते हैं उन्हें भद्रा से पूर्व तुलसी विवाह मनाकर गन्ना खा लेना चाहिए, जिससे औषधि की देवी मां तुलसी का विवाह भद्रा की दृष्टि पड़ने से पूर्व ही संपन्न हो जाए। देरी होने से विवाह सफल नहीं माना जाएगा।

विवाह पर हटेगा ब्रेक
पं.आनंद शर्मा ने बताया कि देव उठनी ग्यारस के बाद से विवाह पर लगा ब्रेक हटकर शहनाइयों की गूंज सुनाई देने लगेगी। उन्होंने बताया कि विवाह का मुहूर्त देवउठनी एकादशी से लेकर 11 दिसंबर तक रहेगा। 15 दिसंबर को धनु के सूर्य का कारण खरमास मे विवाह मुहूर्त पुनः बंद हो जाएंगे। नए वर्ष मे 14 जनवरी को खरमास समाप्त होते ही विवाह मुहूर्त शुरू होकर 19 जनवरी तक योग बने रहेगा,19 जनवरी के पश्चात गुरू अस्त होने से अप्रैल माह मे पुनः विवाह के मुहूर्त शुरू होंगे

अधिमास वाले वर्ष में वर्जित उद्यापन
पं.आनंद शर्मा ने बताया कि जिस वर्ष अधिमास की अधिकता होती है। उस वर्ष किसी भी जातक को व्रत या उद्यापन करना वर्जित माना गया है। इसे देखते हुए इस बार तुलसी विवाह के दिन भी उद्यापन या व्रत का योग नहीं बनता। लेकिन जातक अपनी रीति रिवाज या घरेलू मान्यताओ के अनुरूप अधिमास के नियमों को अपने अनुसार शिथिल कर उपवास को तोड़ सकते हैं।

