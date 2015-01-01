पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिले की सड़कें जर्जर:आश्वासन मिलने के दो दिन बाद भी रोड का निर्माण नहीं हुआ शुरू, धूल ने किया बेहाल

पत्थलगांवएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शहर के लोग व राहगीर एनएच की सड़कों की मरम्मत शुरू होने की बाट जोह रहे

संसाधनों की बगैर आपूर्ति के ठेकेदार ने शहर की सड़कों का मरम्मत कराने का काम ले लिया। पिछले दो दिन से एक पुराने पेवर मशीन की मदद से ठेकेदार ने काम शुरू करने का आश्वासन दे डाला, पर शहर के लोग अब भी सड़कों की मरम्मत का काम शुरू होने की बाट जोह रहे है। दो दिन पहले कलेक्टर महादेव कावरे का शहर आए हुए थे। उस दौरान उन्होंने लोगों की समस्या सुनकर एनएच विभाग के एसडीओ संजय दिवाकर एवं उपयंत्री अशोक शेशर को दस दिन के भीतर शहर की दोनों सड़कों का मरम्मत पूरा करने की सख्त हिदायत दी थी, जिससे लोगों को त्योहार में धूल से राहत मिल सके। पर एनएच विभाग के अधिकारी एवं ठेकेदार पर कलेक्टर की सख्ती का भी असर दिखाई नहीं दिया। पिछले दो दिनों से ठेकेदार के कुछ मजदूर एवं एक साल पुराना पेवर आकर यहां के जशपुर रोड में खड़ा है। पर दो दिनो के अंतराल मे पेवर एक इंच भी अपने स्थान से नहीं हिला। मजदूर सड़क में झाडू मारकर अपने कार्यों को पूरा करते दिखाए दिए, पर ठेकेदार के अन्य संसाधनों में ना तो तारकोल कही नजर आया और ना ही रोलर जैसी महत्वपूर्ण मशीन शहर में दिखाई दी। बगैर संसाधनों के काम लेने वाले ठेकेदार को लेकर अब लोगों में आक्रोश दिखने लगा है। दीपावली से पहले सड़कों में मरम्मत का कार्य पूरा कर धूल से निजात नहीं दिलाई जाती है तो नागरिक अब अपने तरीके से आंदोलन करने का मन बना रहे हैं। इस बात की सूचना कलेक्टर को मौखिक रूप दे दी है। दरअसल बारिश के बाद से शहर की सड़कों में चलना बिल्कुल दूभर हो चुका है।

करोड़ों रुपए कर चुके हैं बर्बाद
शहर के लोग शहर के बीच से गुजरी एनएच की दो जर्जर सड़क को सीमेंट क्रांक्रीट की सीसी सड़क बनाने की मांग कर रहे हैं। पर एनएच विभाग है कि हर साल बारिश के बाद इन दो सड़कों में करोड़ों रुपए बर्बाद कर अपने कार्यों की पूर्ति कर लेते है। बार-बार सड़कें खराब होने के बाद उसमे करोड़ों रुपए का मरम्मत कराना एवं रुपए की बर्बादी लोगों को हजम नहीं हो रही। लोगो का आरोप है कि हर वर्ष सड़कों की दुर्दशा की जानकारी होने के बाद भी एनएच विभाग अज्ञान बने शासन के करोड़ों रुपए मरम्मत के नाम पर इन सड़कों में क्यो बर्बाद कर रहे है।

10 दिन का दिया है समय
"ठेकेदार एवं एनएच विभाग के अधिकारी को सख्त हिदायत दी गई है कि दस दिन के भीतर शहर के भीतर की सड़क पर मरम्मत का काम पूरा कर जिला प्रशासन को सूचित करें। काम जल्द ही शुरू करने को कहा गया है।''
-महादेव कावरे, कलेक्टर

