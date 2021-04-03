पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक:क्रमोन्नति, पदोन्नति व पुरानी पेंशन बहाली जैसी प्रमुख मांगो पर हुई चर्चा

पत्थलगांव2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छत्तीसगढ़ टीचर्स एसोसिएशन की जिला स्तरीय बैठक मयाली में हुई

छत्तीसगढ़ टीचर्स एसोसिएशन की जिला स्तरीय बैठक मयाली नेचर कैम्प में हुई। बैठक प्रांतीय सह-सचिव हृषिकेश उपाध्याय, सरगुजा जिलाध्यक्ष मनोज वर्मा के आतिथ्य में एवं प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष व सरगुजा संभाग अध्यक्ष हरेंद्र सिंह की अध्यक्षता में हुई। हृषिकेस उपाध्याय ने पुरानी पेंशन के संबंध में विस्तृत जानकारी दी। साथ ही आने वाले समय में बाजार आधारित नवीन पेंशन से होने वाले नुकसान से सबको अवगत कराया। उन्होंने कहा कि चूंकि यह लड़ाई राष्ट्रीय व्यापी है इसलिए जरूरत पड़ने पर राजधानी दिल्ली जाने के लिए भी हमें तैयार रहना है। संभाग अध्यक्ष हरेंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि एलबी शब्द हटाते हुए संविलियन पूर्व की सेवा अवधि समाप्त करने सम्बन्धी शासन की मंशा को लेकर अधिकारियों व शिक्षा मंत्री को दिए गए ज्ञापन के संबंध में जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया कि शिक्षा विभाग के द्वारा एलबी संवर्ग समाप्त कर एकीकरण की योजना तेज गति से विभाग में जारी है। विभाग के द्वारा ई व टी संवर्ग में समायोजन की तैयारी की जा रही है। लेकिन शासन की मंशा एलबी संवर्ग को ई एवं टी संवर्ग में समायोजित कर एलबी संवर्ग के लिए राजपत्र में किए गए पदों के प्रावधान को समाप्त करने की तैयारी है जो सही नहीं है। टीचर्स एसोसिएशन चाहता है कि प्रथम नियुक्ति तिथि को ही आधार माना जाए, जिससे एलबी संवर्ग की वरिष्ठता तथा अन्य सत्वों की गणना नियुक्ति तिथि के आधार पर हो सकेगी।

सभी को आगे आकर बनाना होगा मजबूत संगठन
छग टीचर्स एसोसिएशन के जिलाध्यक्ष अनिल श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि प्रांतीय निर्णय के अनुसार 1 फरवरी से 13 फरवरी तक प्रदेश के सभी 90 विधायकों को ज्ञापन सौंपने का कार्यक्रम तय है। जिसके तहत जशपुर जिले के तीनों विधायकों को भी ज्ञापन सौंपा जाएगा,जिसमे क्रमोन्नति, पदोन्नत्ति, वेतन विसंगति, पुरानी पेंशन, अनुकम्पा नियुक्ति, लंबित मंहगाई भत्ता, 2 वर्ष से अधिक सेवा के लिए वेटेज की मांग के साथ पूरा कराने पर जोर दिया जाएगा। जिलाध्यक्ष अनिल श्रीवास्तव ने कहा कि अपनी मांगो को पूरी कराने के लिए सब की उपस्थिति एवं सहभागिता जरूरी है। उन्होंने कहा कि मांगों के समर्थन में आगे आकर संगठन को मजबूत बनाने में अपनी अहम भूमिका निभानी है। इस दौरान अनिल श्रीवास्तव, एलडी बंजारा, तनु ठाकुर, जयेश टोपनो, अनिल रावत, चंदना दास, लिलाम्बर यादव,मीडिया प्रभारी अफरोज खान, ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष धनु यादव, डमरूधर स्वर्णकार, छबिराम यादव, नरोत्तम पटेल, विवेक चौधरी, कलेश्वर यादव, महानंद सिंह व मुनेश्वर यादव सहित जिलेभर के सैकड़ों शिक्षक-शिक्षिकाएं उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें