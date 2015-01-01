पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैंठक:विकेन्द्रीकरण होने से सभी को मिलेगी सुविधा: भगत

पत्थलगांवएक घंटा पहले
  • प्रभारी मंत्री ने सरकार की उपलब्धियां बताई

बेहतर सुविधा पहुंचाने के लिए विकेन्द्रीकरण होना जरूरी है। पूर्व राज्य सरकार के समय की अपेक्षा वर्तमान में जिलो की संख्या बढ़ी है। विकेन्द्रीकरण होने से क्षेत्र के हर व्यक्ति तक लाभ पहुंचाने में सुविधा मिलती है। ये बातें शहर को जिला बनाने के सवाल पर जिले के प्रभारी मंत्री अमरजीत भगत ने कही। मंगलवार को राम वन गमन यात्रा शुरू हुई, जिसकी अगुवाई करने प्रभारी मंत्री अमरजीत भगत पत्थलगांव पहुंचे थे। उन्होंने मैरिज गार्डन में कांग्रेस की भूपेश सरकार के दो सालों का कार्यों को बताया। उन्होंने बताया कि धान का कटोरा कहे जाने वाले छत्तीसगढ़ को भूपेश सरकार ने नई पहचान दिलाई है। जिस विषम परिस्थिति में देश का किसान एमएसपी बिल को लेकर सड़कों में धरना प्रदर्शन कर रहे है, वैसे समय में किसान समर्थन मूल्य में अपनी उपज सहकारी सोसायटी में बेच रहा है।

संभाग के युवकों को मिलेगा रोजगार
प्रभारी मंत्री ने बताया कि मुख्यमंत्री ने अपनी नई योजना मे संभाग के युवकों के लिए ही नौकरी आरक्षित रखने की योजना तैयार की है। अब संभाग की नौकरियों पर संभाग के बेरोजगार युवकों का ही अधिकार होगा। अक्टूबर 2020 में छत्तीसगढ़ की बेरोजगारी दर दो प्रतिशत रह गई है। इससे पहले माह जून मे यह दर 14.4 प्रतिशत थी।
कोविडकाल में छत्तीसगढ़ अपनी रफ्तार से बढ़ा
कोरोनाकाल में देश महामारी के कारण जीडीपी को गिरा चुका था। उस समय भूपेश सरकार की नीतियों ने छत्तीसगढ़ का जीडीपी ग्रोथ उच्चतम स्तर पर रखा। अर्थ व्यवस्था कोरोनाकाल में पटरी से उतर चुकी थी पर भूपेश सरकार की नीतियां प्रदेश को आर्थिक स्थिति से मजबूर नहीं होने दी।

