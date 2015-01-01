पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:ट्रैफिक नियम तोड़ने वालों को दी समझाइश, बिना नंबर प्लेट वाले वाहनों पर की कार्रवाई

पत्थलगांवएक घंटा पहले
वाहन चोरी की बढ़ती घटनाओं को रोकने के लिए शहर पुलिस ने अनोखा अभियान चलाया है। जिसके तहत लापरवाह वाहन चालकों के होश उड़े दिखाई दे रहे है। थाना प्रभारी मोहसिन खान के साथ यातायात पुलिस ने मंगलवार को दो दर्जन से भी अधिक लापरवाह वाहन चालकों की वाहन रोककर उनकी नंबर प्लेट एवं आवश्यक दस्तावेजों की जांच की। पुलिस ने बगैर नंबर लिखी वाहनो को थाने भेजकर चालकों को समझाइश दी। इसके अलावा बगैर नंबर प्लेट वाली वाहनो के दस्तावेजों की सघन जांच कर उनकी नंबर प्लेटो पर नंबर भी लिखवाए। जिस वाहन चालक ने अपनी वाहन रोकने में लापरवाही बरतने पर कसरत भी कराकर दंडित किया। पुलिस की इस अनोखी कार्यवाही से लापरवाह वाहन चालकों मे भय देखने को मिला। कुछ वाहन चालक गली कुचों में भागते नजर आए, लेकिन यातायात पुलिस की कड़ी नजर से वे बच नहीं सके।

7 दिन से चल रहा अभियान
थाना प्रभारी मोहसिन खान ने बताया कि एसएसपी बालाजी राव ने इन दिनों यातायात व्यवस्था सुधारने के अलावा वाहन संबंधित अपराधों पर नियंत्रण रखने के निर्देश दिए हैं। ऐसे में शहर पुलिस ने पिछले एक सप्ताह से अभियान चलाकर यातायात नियमों का कड़ाई से पालन कराया जा रहा है। अभियान से चोरी के वाहन मिलने के आसार है। उनका कहना था कि शहर की सड़कों में यहां वहां खड़ी वाहनो पर भी चालानी कार्यवाही की जा रही है।बस स्टैंड में देर रात तक खुलने वाली होटल,पान ठेले पर असामाजिक तत्वों के इकट्‌ठा होने पर भी लगाम लगाई जा रही है।

