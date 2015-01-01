पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:त्योहारी सीजन में ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था सुधारने कार्रवाई शुरू, सड़क पर खड़ी गाड़ियों के पहिए किए लाॅक

पत्थलगांवएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दीपावली की खरीदारी करने बाजार में बढ़ी चहल-पहल, लोगों को परेशानी न हो इसलिए चलाया जांच अभियान

शहर की सकरी सड़कों पर वाहन खड़े करने वाले चालकों की अब खैर नहीं। सड़क पर यदि चार चक्का वाहन खड़े मिला तो यातायात पुलिस उससे जुर्माना वसूलेगी। थाना प्रभारी मोहसिन खान ने बताया कि त्योहारी सीजन से सड़कों पर चहल-पहल अधिक बढ़ गई है। सड़कों पर वाहन खड़े कर देने से यातायात व्यवस्था बिगड़ जाती है, जिसके कारण ट्रैफिक जवानों को लापरवाह वाहन चालकों पर कड़ी कार्रवाई करने कहा गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि दीवाली का समय नजदीक आने के कारण शहर की सड़कों में भी यातायात काफी बढ़ गया है। लोग जरूरी सामान की खरीदी करने के लिए अपनी गाड़ी सड़क पर खड़े कर दुकानों मे चले जाते हैं। जिसके बाद मार्ग से निकलने वाली अन्य वाहन चालकों को काफी परेशानी उठानी पड़ती है। यातायात व्यवस्था सुचारू रखने के लिए अतिरिक्त पुलिस बल तैनात कर सड़क पर वाहन खड़े करने वाले चालकों पर कार्रवाई की जा रही है। इंदिरा चौक के करीब तैनात पुस्तम यादव एवं रामेश्वर शतरंज ने मंगलवार को एक दर्जन से भी अधिक गाड़ियों के पहिए लाॅक कर कार्रवाई के लिए थाना भेजा गया। कुछ वाहन चालक खुले स्थानों में अपनी गाड़ियां खड़ी कर रहे थे।

सकरी सड़क पर ही लग रहे टेंट
पिछले एक दशक से शहर की सड़कों पर चौड़ीकरण का काम नहीं हुआ है। जिसके कारण यहां की मुख्य सड़कें आज के समय में सड़कें बेहद सकरी है। उसपर कई दुकानदारों ने सड़कों में अतिक्रमण कर दुकानों का दायरा बढ़ा लिया है। जिससे शहर की सड़कें और सकरी हो गई हैं। अब त्योहारी सीजन के समय यहां की दो व्यस्त सड़कों के किनारे स्थित दुकानदारों ने दुकान के सामने टेंट लगाना शुरू कर दिया है। जिससे प्रमुख सड़कों पर यातायात व्यवस्था चरमराई दिख रही है। थाना प्रभारी मोहसिन खान ने बताया कि दुकानों के सामने टेंट लगाकर सामान बेचने वाले दुकानदारों को टेंट हटाने की हिदायत दी जाएगी। जिससे यातायात व्यवस्था प्रभावित ना हो।

