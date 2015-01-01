पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:नई बनी सड़क को भी कर दिया खराब, ठेकेदार ने एनएच की नाली पूरी नहीं बनाई

पत्थलगांवएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एनएच से उड़ने वाली धूल के अलावा नाली निर्माण से भी शहरवासी परेशान हैं। एक साल पहले एनएच विभाग के ठेकेदार ने शहर में डेढ़ करोड़ रुपाए से नाली निर्माण शुरू किया था जो अब भी अधूरा है। जशपुर रोड की तरफ एनएच सड़क के दोनों ओर सीसी नाली बनाई जा रही है, निर्माण शुरू से ही विवादों में है। विभाग ने निर्माण के लिए सही रूपरेखा तैयार नहीं की। ठेकेदार ने सड़क के दोनों ओर गड्ढे खोदे, परंतु नाली का निर्माण पूरा नहीं किया। अब शहरवासी जर्जर सड़कों के अलावा एनएच विभाग की नाली से परेशान हैं। शुक्रवार को जशपुर रोड के पुरानी बस्ती के लोग नाली की परेशानी लेकर चक्कर लगा ते दिखे। उन्होंने बताया कि जशपुर रोड में एनएच विभाग के ठेकेदार ने नाली का निर्माण पूरा किए बिना ही नई बनी प्रधानमंत्री सड़क को खोदकर आस-पास बसे लोगों के लिए आवागमन के अलावा धूल खाने छोड़ दिया है। कुछ समय पहले ही पुरानी बस्ती जाने वाले मार्ग मे नई प्रधानमंत्री सड़क का निर्माण हुआ है। इसके पास से ही नाली के लिए गड्ढे खोदे गए हैं।

नाली में जमा है गंदा पानी संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा
बारिश के पानी से बर्बाद होती सड़कों को बचाने के लिए एनएच विभाग ने जशपुर रोड के दोनों ओर नाली निर्माण का काम शुरू कराया था। बारिश के बाद भी नाली निर्माण पूरा नही हुआ। अब अधूरी नालियों मे गंदा पानी जमा होने लगा है। जिसमें संक्रमण फैलने की आशंका बनी हुई है। दरअसल ठेकेदार ने नाली का निर्माण कई हिस्सों में कराया है। जिससे नाली कहीं पर भी पूरी नहीं बन पाई है।
नाली निर्माण में बाधा बन रहा अतिक्रमण
शहर के अंदर नाली निर्माण के अधिकांश जगहाें में अतिक्रमण है। एनएच विभाग की ओर से स्थानीय प्रशासन को अतिक्रमण हटाकर नाली निर्माण को सुचारू रखने का पत्र भेजा था, परंतु कई महीने बीतने के बाद भी स्थानीय प्रशासन की ओर से अब तक नाली निर्माण स्थल से अतिक्रमण नहीं हटाया नही गया। जिसके कारण जशपुर रोड़ में नाली का काम जगह-जगह से अधूरा है।

जल्द ही अधूरा निर्माण पूरा कर लिया जाएगा
"एक तरफ का अतिक्रमण नगरीय प्रशासन ने हटा दिया है, जल्द ही नाली का अधूरा निर्माण पूरा कराकर लोगों की परेशानी दूर की जाएगी।''
-संजय दिवाकर, अनुविभागीय अधिकारी, राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग, जशपुर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें