प्रदर्शन:रैली निकाल पहुंचे थाना, राज्यपाल के नाम साैंपा ज्ञापन

पत्थलगांव2 घंटे पहले
  • भाजपाइयाें ने पीड़िता को न्याय व अपराधियों को कड़े दंड की उठाई मांग

नाबालिक छात्रा के साथ गैंगरेप होने की घटना में गुरुवार को नया मोड आया। भाजपा के एक दर्जन से भी अधिक कार्यकर्ताओं ने राज्यपाल के नाम अनुविभागीय अधिकारी पुलिस को ज्ञापन सौंपकर आरोपियों को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा दिलाने की मांग की है। साथ ही भाजपाइयों ने प्रदेश की कांग्रेस सरकार को भी आडे हाथ लिया। भाजपाइयों का कहना था कि प्रदेश मे बैठी कांग्रेस सरकार के कार्यकाल में बेटियां सुरक्षित नहीं है, उन्हें घर से निकलने में भी डर लगने लगा है। राज्यपाल के नाम ज्ञापन में भाजपाइयों ने कांग्रेस सरकार पर निशाना साधा है। गुरुवार को स्थानीय धर्मशाला में भाजपा के एक दर्जन से भी अधिक कार्यकर्ता एकत्र हुए थे। वे एक रैली निकालकर सीधे थाना प्रांगण पहुंचे। जहां उन्होंने गैंग रेप में शामिल सभी आरोपियों की जल्द गिरफ्तारी के साथ कड़ी से कड़ी सजा दिलाने की मांग की। भाजपाइयों ने एसडीओपी योगेश देवांगन को राज्यपाल के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा। भाजपा के जिला उपाध्यक्ष सुनील अग्रवाल ने कहा कि अपराध मुक्त समाज का निर्माण करने में पुलिस की सक्रियता बेहद अहम मानी जाती है। पुलिस की मुस्तैदी के कारण समाज निर्भिक होकर अमन चैन की सांस लेता है। उन्होंने पुलिस से गैंग रेप में शामिल सभी आरोपियों को जल्द से जल्द गिरफ्तार कर उनकी सही जगह दिखाने की बात कही।

मुआवजा के साथ उसके एक परिजन को नौकरी की मांग
भाजपाइयों ने अपने ज्ञापन में पीड़िता के परिवार को 25 लाख रुपए मुआवजा अाैर परिवार के एक सदस्य को सरकारी नौकरी देने की मांग उठाई है। भाजपाइयों ने राज्यपाल को ज्ञापन सौंपते हुए अपील की है कि प्रदेश में लगातार हो रही नाबालिग छात्राओं के साथ गैंगरेप की घटनाओं पर संज्ञान लेकर पीडित के अलावा परिजनों को तत्काल न्याय के साथ मुआवजा एवं सरकारी नौकरी में भी स्थान दें।

राज्य सरकार पर कसा तंज
छात्रा के साथ गैंगरेप की घटना का अब राजनीति होना शुरू हो गया है। भाजपा के लोगों ने प्रदेश की कांग्रेस सरकार पर तंज कसते हुए सरकार को हर मुकाम पर विफल बताया। मंडल अध्यक्ष अनिल मित्तल ने कहा कि कांग्रेस की सरकार के कार्यकाल मे प्रदेश के अंदर आपराधिक घटनाओं में काफी वृद्धि हुई है। उन्होंने जशपुर जिले मे एक के बाद एक हुई दुष्कर्म की घटनाओं पर चिंता व्यक्त की। उन्होंने कहा कि तीन दिन के अंतराल में जिले मे दो दुष्कर्म की घटना होना कानून व्यवस्था पर सवाल खड़े कर रहा है।

