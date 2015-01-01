पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कांग्रेस सरकार के दो साल पूरे:किसानों सहित हर वर्ग के लोगों को योजनाओं से राहत: मंत्री अमरजीत

पत्थलगांव3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मंच पर कलेक्टर ने प्रभारी मंत्री को रामायण भेंट की

गांव, गरीब, किसान, मजदूराें के लिए प्रदेश की भूपेश सरकार कई कदम उठा रही है। सरकार के दो वर्ष पूरे होने को है। इस शासनकाल में किसानों के अलावा हर वर्ग के लोगों को राहत पहुंचाई गई, जिसके के लिए कई नई योजनागएं शुरू की गई। ये बाते मंगलवार की देर शाम जिले के प्रभारी मंत्री अमरजीत भगत सुखरापारा में ग्रामीणों को संबोधित करते हुए कही। वहीं जिले की खुशहाली को लेकर कलेक्टर महादेव कावरे ने प्रभारी मंत्री अमरजीत भगत को मंच पर रामायण भेंट की। इस दौरान अमरजीत भगत ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार के 17 दिसंबर को दो वर्ष पूरे हो रहे हैं। छत्तीसगढ़ शासन ने 18 लाख किसानों को करीब 9 हजार करोड़ रुपए अल्पकालीन कृषि ऋण माफ किया गया है। जल कर के रूप में 17 लाख किसानों का 244 करोड़ रुपए बकाया माफ किया गया है। राज्य में 6 हजार 430 गौठान स्वीकृत किए गए हैं। जिनमें से 4487 का निर्माण हो चुका है। मंत्री अमरजीत ने कहा कि हमारी सरकार ने अनूठी योजना गोधन न्याय योजना की शुरुआत की है। जिसके तहत 2 रुपए किलो की दर से गोबर खरीदी की जा रही है। मनरेगा के तहत अब तक 27 लाख परिवारों के 51 लाख श्रमिकों को काम और साढ़े 10 करोड़ मानव दिवस रोजगार का सृजन कर 2305 करोड़ रुपए की मजदूरी भुगतान किया गया है। बैंक सखियों के माध्यम से बैंक की कमी वाले क्षेत्रों में मनरेगा में मजदूरी और छात्रवृत्ति का भुगतान किया गया है। डाॅ.खूबचंद बघेल स्वास्थ्य सहायता योजना के तहत प्रदेश के 65 लाख परिवारों को इलाज उपलब्ध कराई गई है। दूरस्थ अंचलों में निवास करने वाले ग्रामीण को मुख्यमंत्री हाट बाजार क्लिनिक योजना के तहत स्वास्थ्य सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई जा रही है। इस दौरान जशपुर विधायक विनय भगत, जिपं सदस्या आरती सिंह, कलेक्टर महादेव कावरे, पुलिस अधीक्षक बालाजी राव, महेन्द्र अग्रवाल, हरगोविंद अग्रवाल व अन्य कांग्रेस के जनप्रतिनिधि मौजूद थे।

बालाछापर में 17 एकड़ में में तीन नए चाय बगान
प्रभारी मंत्री अमरजीत भगत ने कहा कि जिले में 3 नए चाय बागान 17 एकड़ रकबा में विकसित किया जा रहा है। चाय पत्ती के प्रसंस्करण के लिए 2019 में 50 लाख की लागत से 1 चाय प्रसंस्करण केन्द्र की स्थापना बालाझापर की गई है। उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण के मद्देनजर वनधन समूह द्वारा पंचक्की में सैनिटाइजर बनाया जा रहा है। 6 माह में लगभग 22 लाख का महुआ सैनिटाइजर का विक्रय किया गया है।
न्याय योजना का सभी किसानों को मिल रहा लाभ
राजीव गांधी किसान न्याय योजना के तहत जिले में प्रथम किश्त में 15 हजार 256 कृषकों को 14 करोड़ 45 लाख 18 हजार, द्वितीय किश्त में 15 हजार 258 किसानों को 14 करोड़ 45 लाख 29 हजार और तृतीय किश्त के रूप में 15 हजार 258 किसानों को 14 करोड़ 45 लाख 29 हजार की राशि भुगतान की गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें