दो तिथियों से असमंजस में लोग:धनतेरस पर खरीदारी, सालभर बरकत नर्क चौदस के दिन दीपदान से यम होते हैं खुश:पंडित शर्मा

पत्थलगांवएक घंटा पहले
  • गुरुवार काे धनतेरस पर सोने, चांदी और बर्तन की खरीदारी शुभ

धनतेरस पर बाजार में ग्राहकी अच्छी रहने का अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है। कहा जाता है कि धनतेरस के दिन जिस धातु की खरीदी की जाती है,पूरे सालभर उसी धातु की बरकत बनी रहती है। लेकिन धीरे-धीरे लोग धातु से बनी वस्तुओं की खरीदी कम करते जा रहे है। पं.आनंद शर्मा ने बताया कि पुराने समय मे धनतेरस के दिन अधिकांश लोग सोने-चांदी के सामानों की खरीदी करते थे। अब समय परिवर्तन के साथ अधिकांश लोग बर्तनों की खरीदी करते है। उन्हाेंने बताया कि पुरानी मान्यताओं के अनुसार धनतेरस पर खरीदा गया कीमती धातु की जातक के घर पुरे साल भर बरकत देती है। कार्तिक मास की कृष्ण त्रयोदशी का नाम ही धनतेरस है। कार्तिक कृष्ण त्रयोदशी से शुक्ल द्वितीया तक पांच दिन दीपावली महोत्सव का कर्म लगातार जारी रहता है। धनतेरस के दिन यमराज से संबंध रखता है। त्रयोदशी के दिन घर से बाहर मुख्य दरवाजे पर यमराज के नियमित दीप दान करने से अकाल मृत्यु का नाश होता है। उन्होंने बताया कि रात को दीपक में तेल डालकर रूई की बत्ती जलाकर उसमे ‘कोडी‘ डाल देने से यम को प्रसन्न करने का विधान है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस बार धनतेरस पर दो तिथियों का फेर के कारण लोग दिन को लेकर असमंजस में हैं। परंतु गुरुवार को धनतेरस का संजोग रहने से इस दिन ही यम देवता की पूजा कर धनतेरस का त्यौहार मनाया जाएगा।

दीपावली की गाइडलाइन जारी
कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से शासन की ओर से दीपावली का त्यौहार मनाने के लिए गाइडलाइन जारी की है। त्यौहार को देखते हुए समाजसेवी युवकों ने भी फटाखे फोड़ने के दौरान सावधानी बरतने की अपील की है। फटाखा व्यवसायी टीशू अग्रवाल ने बताया कि बच्चे अक्सर अनार जैसे फटाखे फोड़ते वक्त अपने हाथों को झुलसा लेते है। उन्होंने अनार फोड़ते समय उसे जमीन मे रखकर दूर से आग लगाने की बात कही है। उन्होंने बच्चे के अभिभावकों से अपील की है कि छोटे बच्चो द्वारा फटाखा जलाते समय उन्हें बिल्कुल भी अकेला ना छोडे। जरा सी असावधानी से त्यौहार का मजा खराब होने से बचे।

प्रदोष अमावस्या में मनेगी दीपावली
पं.आनंद शर्मा ने बताया कि शनिवार 14 नवंबर को प्रदोष अमावस्या मे दीपावली महोत्सव मनाया जाएगा। प्रदोष काल तथा वृष लग्न की इस दिन प्रधानता है। इस दिन काली पूजा भी होगी। उन्हाेंने बताया कि 15 नवंबर रविवार अमावस्या है। इसलिए शनिवार को प्रदोष लग्न मे दीपावली का त्यौहार मनाया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि धनतेरस के रोज खरीदे गए कीमती धातु का उपयोग दीपावली के दिन करने से घर मे बरकत हमेशा बनी रहती है। गुरूवार शाम 6ः30 बजे शुक्रवार शाम 4ः15 मिनट तक सोना चांदी, बर्तन एवं अन्य वस्तुओं की खरीदी करने के लिए शुभ माना गया है।

