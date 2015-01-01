पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:खराब खानपान से बढ़ रहे हैं शुगर के मरीज: एलिजाबेथ

पत्थलगांव42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विश्व मधुमेह दिवस पर राहा ने निकाली जागरूकता रैली, कहा- शुगर की बीमारी से लोगों की औसत आयु घटी

खानपान की खराबी और शारीरिक श्रम की कमी के कारण पिछले एक दशक में मधुमेह होने की दर दुनिया के हर देश में बढ़ी है। भारत में इसका सबसे विकृत स्वरूप उभरा है, जो बहुत भयावह है। जीवनशैली में अनियमितता मधुमेह का एक बड़ा कारण है। एक दशक पहले भारत में मधुमेह होने की औसत उम्र चालीस साल की थी, जो अब घट कर 25 से 30 साल हो चुकी है। ये बातें राहा द्वारा आयोजित मधुमेह जागरूकता पैदल रैली मे राहा की निर्देशिका सिस्टर एलिजाबेथ नल्लुर ने कही। उन्हाेंने कहा कि 15 साल के बाद ही बड़ी संख्या में लोगों को मधुमेह का रोग होने लगा है। कम उम्र में इस बीमारी के होने का सीधा मतलब है कि चालीस की उम्र आते-आते बीमारी के दुष्परिणामों को झेलना पड़ता है। मधुमेह के कारण ही किडनी की खराबी, हार्ट अटैक, पैरों का गैन्ग्रीन जैसे कई बीमारियों के दुष्परिणाम सामने आते है। दरअसल विश्व मधुमेह दिवस 14 नवंबर को मनाया जाता है, लेकिन दीपावली पर्व को देखते हुए यह जागरूकता अभियान एक दिन पहले की शुक्रवार को आयोजित किया गया। कोविड-19 महामारी को ध्यान में रखते हुए राहा के सिर्फ 12 कार्यकर्ता मास्क लगाकर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करते हुए जागरूकता रैली में शामिल हुए। रैली बीटीआई चौक से इंदिरा चौक व इंदिरा चौक से सिविल हॉस्पिटल तक निकाली गई। रैली से मधुमेह के विषय मे लाेगों को जानकारी देते हुए बचाव व इलाज के लिए प्रोत्साहित किया। जागरूकता रैली सिविल हॉस्पिटल पत्थलगांव से फुलेता चौक व कापु से वापस पत्थलगांव में समाप्त हुई। रैली में एसडीएम योगेंद्र श्रीवास, बीएमओ डाॅ.जेम्स मिंज, डाॅ.आशीष अग्रवाल उपस्थित थे।

हर छह मरीज में एक है भारत से
राहा की निर्देशिका सिस्टर एलिजाबेथ ने बताया कि भारत में लगभग 7 करोड़ 70 लाख लोग मधुमेह से पीड़ित हैं। मधुमेह एक महामारी का रूप ले रही है जो भारत में भी तेजी से फैल रहा है। 6 मरीजों में एक भारत का व्यक्ति है। यदि अभी से इसका रोकथाम एवं इलाज के लिए कदम नहीं उठाया गया तो यह आने वाले समय में महामारी का रूप ले लेगा। उन्‍होंने कहा कि 30 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र के व्यक्ति अपना मधुमेह की जांच अवश्य कराएं एवं समय-समय पर चिकित्सक से परामर्श लेते रहे। जिससे मधुमेह में नियंत्रण लाया जा सके।

