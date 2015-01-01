पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोजगार:महिलाएं गोबर से राेज बना रहीं 200-300 दीए

पत्थलगांव
  • स्व सहायता समूह की महिलाएं बना रहीं आकर्षक दीए

इस बार शहर के लोग गोबर से बने दीए से अपना घर जगमगाएंगे। कलेक्टर महादेव कावरे की पहल के बाद नगर पंचायत सीएमओ जयमंगल सिंह परिहार के दिशा निर्देश पर नगर पंचायत के स्व सहायता समूह की महिलाओं ने गोबर के आकर्षक दीए बनाए हैं। महिलाओं ने गोबर से बने दीपक का जब स्टाॅल लगाया तो लोग उसे देखने के लिए जुट गए और हाथों हाथ सभी खरीद लिये। सीएमओ जयमंगल सिंह परिहार ने बताया कि स्व सहायता समूह की महिलाओं ने एक कोशिश की। महिलाओं को दीपक बनाने का सांचा उपलब्ध कराया गया है, जिसमें सुखा गोबर डालकर महिलाएं गोबर के दीपक तैयार कर रही हैं। रायगढ़ रोड में पानी टंकी के सामने दीपक का स्टाॅल लगाकर बैठी रेशमा किस्पोटटा, कलिस्ता कुजूर ने बताया कि स्व सहायता समूह की महिलाएं एक दिन मे 200 से 300 गोबर के दीपक तैयार कर लेती हैं। परंतु उसे सूखने एवं रंगों से सजाने मे अधिक समय लगता है। उन्होंने बताया कि पिछले कई दिनो से एसएलआरएम सेंटर मे तैनात समूह की महिलाएं गोबर से दीपक बनाने मे जुटी हुई थी। अब उनकी मेहनत रंग ला रही है। स्टाॅल में गोबर के दीए खरीदने के लिए लोगों का अच्छा रुझान देखने को मिला। रेशमा किस्पोट्टा ने बताया कि 20 रुपए दर्जन की दर पर शहरवासियों ने हाथों हाथ गोबर से बने दीपक की खरीदी कर ली। सीएमओ जयमंगल सिंह परिहार ने बताया कि गोबर के दीपक मे रंगों की कलाकारी करने के कारण दीपक में बत्ती जलने के दौरान उसमें आग पकडऩे का खतरा टल जाता है।

