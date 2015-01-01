पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:गाताडीह और छिंद सोसायटियों में हर साल होती है गड़बड़ी, पर कार्रवाई नहीं

सारंगढ़6 घंटे पहले
  • धान के उठाव में गड़बड़ी, वारदाना और खाद-बी के नाम पर हेराफेरी

रवि तिवारी | सारंगढ़ की राजनीति में सोसायटी यानि धान खरीदी केन्द्रो का बड़ा महत्वपूर्ण रोल है। सारंगढ़ की गाताडीह सोसायटी के बाद अब छिंद सोसायटी भी उसी राह पर है। गाताडीह और छिंद सोसायटी में 8 वर्षों से ऑडिट तक नहीं हुआ है। सहकारी समितियों के पंजीयन नियमों की इस बड़ी अनदेखी के बाद भी इन समितियों को हर साल धान खरीदी का काम मिल जाता है। केंद्रों का बंद करने के बजाय इन समितियों के तहत उपकेंद्र भी खोल दिए जाते हैं।
ये दोनों सोसाइटी 8 वर्षों से धारा-27 एवं 28 की जानकारी नहीं देकर तथा सामान्य सभा का वार्षिक सम्मेलन तक नहीं बुला कर सोसायटी अधिनियम का खुलेआम उल्लंघन कर रही हैं।छिंद सोसायटी में 2018 में शासन की ऋण योजना में धान की कमी को पूरा करने के लिए समिति की 70 लाख रुपए की खाद और बीज बेच दिए गए थे। समिति द्वारा ऋण वसूली की राशि तथा सदस्यों से ली गई हिस्से के लगभग 15 लाख रुपए का गबन कर लिया गया था। शासन की ऋण माफी योजना 2018 में फर्जी तरीके से खाद और बीज का वितरण कर शासन को करोड़ों का चूना लगाया गया था। छिंद सोसायटी में जिस व्यक्ति ने खाद और बीज का ऋण ही नहीं लिया उन्हें कर्ज माफी का लाभ दिलाया गया।

छिंद सोसायटी में इस तरह हुई लाखों की हेराफेरी
छिंद सोसायटी की अधिकारियों ने जांच की जिसमें खाद और बीज का वितरण किया गया। खाद, बीज की राशि 91 लाख 50 हजार 946 रुपए और नकद बीज की राशि 15 लाख 83 हजार 815 रुपए का अपेक्स बैंक में समायोजन नहीं किया गया। अधिकारियों ने छिंद सोसायटी के प्रबंधक, अध्यक्ष और पूरे संचालक मंडल से राशि की वसूली की बात कही थी। 30 नवंबर तक का समय दिया गया है। इतनी राशि अपेक्स बैंक में समय पर समायोजित नहीं कराई गई तो सोसायटी पर 15% ब्याज और 3% दंड ब्याज लगा कर वसूली की जाएगी। हर साल इस तरह की कुछ न कुछ गड़बड़ी सामने आती है।

राजनीतिक रसूख के कारण डरते हैं अफसर
प्रदेश मे चाहे कांग्रेस की सरकार हो या भाजपा की, सारंगढ़ की गाताडीह सोसायटी और छिंद सोसायटी में गड़बड़ी बदस्तूर चलती रही है। गाताडीह और छिंद समितियों से जुड़े इलाके के नेताओं के रसूख से अफसर डरते हैं और कार्रवाई नहीं हो पाती है। खरीदी के दौरान यहां अफसर पहुंचते हैं लेकिन गड़बड़ी नहीं रोक पाते हैं।

