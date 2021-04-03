पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विकास कार्य:कोसीर में विधायक ने 6 लाख रुपए के दो सीसी रोड का किया भूमिपूजन

सारंगढ़ / दानसरा2 घंटे पहले
कोसीर में 3-3 लाख से बनने वाले दो सीसी सड़क का छतीसगढ़ अजा.विकास प्राधिकरण उपाध्यक्ष एवं सारंगढ़ विधायक उत्तरी जांगड़े भूमिपूजन किया। इन दोनों सीसी सड़क निर्माण कार्य के लिए विधायक मद से 6 लाख स्वीकृत किया गया है। जिसका गुरुवार को मूंगहापारा में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में विधायक ने भूमिपूजन किया। इस अवसर पर जनपद उपाध्यक्ष गनपत जांगड़े ने कहा कि लंबे समय से सड़क निर्माण की मांग थी जो आज पूरी हुई आगे भी कोसीर के विकास में कोई कमी नहीं होगी। सारंगढ़ विधायक उत्तरी जांगड़े ने कहा कि उच्च शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में यह क्षेत्र पिछड़ा है, जिसके लिए प्रयास जारी ताकि हमारी बेटियां यही से उच्च शिक्षा प्राप्त कर सकें। इस अवसर पर ब्लॉक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सुनीता चंद्रा, सरपंच लाभो राम लहरे, पूर्व ब्लॉक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष विष्णु चंद्रा, पत्रकार लक्ष्मी नारायण लहरे, उपसरपंच तारनिश चंद्रा, लालबहादुर चंद्रा, पीताम्बर सुमन, भगत बंजारे, बलि सुमन, गोल्डी लहरे, श्याम पटेल, गुलशन लहरे, जितेंद्र चंद्रा, राजेंद्र राव, रामेश्वर पंच, मदन पंच, बसंत सुमन, भगत बंजारे, सहित अन्य उपस्थित रहे।

3 दिवसीय गुरु घासीदास जयंती समारोह में हुईं शामिल विकास कार्यों के लिए कोतमरा में 5 लाख की घोषणा

ग्राम कोतमरा में 3 दिवसीय गुरु घासीदास जयंती समारोह का आयोजन किया गया। इस अवसर पर अतिंम दिन मुख्य अतिथि में रूप में विधायक उत्तरी जांगड़े पहुंचीं। इस दौरान उन्होंने गांव के विकास कार्य के लिए 5 लाख की घोषणा की। विधायक उत्तरी जांगड़े कहा कि समाज को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए हम सबको शिक्षा पर विशेष ध्यान देने की जरूरत है। भले ही एक रोटी कम खांए लेकिन अपने बच्चों को जरूर पढ़ाएं। वहीं बाबा गुरु घासीदास के बताए मार्ग में चलने की बात कही, ताकि समाज का विकास हाे सके। कार्यक्रम में जनपद पंचायत उपाध्यक्ष गनपत जांगड़े, जनपद सदस्य नोनिबाई रामायण सिदार, ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष अनुसूचित जाति कांग्रेस बिनोद भारद्वाज, सरपंच टिंकी मेघनाथ वारे, रामायण सिदार, पूर्व जनपद सदस्य बोधराम साहू, समाज सेवक महेत्तर साहू, पूर्व जिला पंचायत सदस्य बीरबल बघेल, लखन वारे, आनंद बघेल, अमित साहू, महेश साहू, गनपत जायसवाल सहित ग्रामवासी उपस्थित रहे।

