गंदगी:बड़की सरिया नप क्षेत्र में गंदगी का अंबार, पर्व में भी नहीं हो रही सफाई

सरिया40 मिनट पहले
  जिसमें निम्नदर एंव अनुभव के आधार पर हजारीबाग के बुल फाईटर को काम दिया गया

बड़की सरिया नगरपंचायत अन्तर्गत साफ-सफाई की निविदा होने को दो माह बीतने को है। उसके बाद भी निविदा लेनेवाले संवेदक द्वारा साफ सफाई का कार्य नहीं शुरु किया गया है। सरिया नगर पंचायत क्षेत्र के झंडा चौक से लेकर स्टेशन रोड तक और काला रोड,काली मंडा रोड,थाना रोड से लेकर मुख्य मार्ग तक चारों तरफ गंदगी और कूडा करकट का ढेर है। पर इसकी साफ सफाई नहीं की जा रही है । साफ सफाई का प्रतीक त्योहार दीपावली और छठपूजा आनेवाला है,पर विभाग को इसकी कोई चिंता नहीं है कि साफ सफाई कैसे होगी,जबकि विभाग द्वारा होल्डिंग टैक्स वसूलने का कार्य जोरों पर है । कहीं सडक पर नाली का पानी बह रहा है तो कहीं कूडा करकट का ढेर पडा है। विदित हो कि बीते 10 सितम्बर को बडकी सरैया नगरपंचायत क्षेत्र की साफ सफाई के लिए डाले गये निविदा को खोला गया।

जिसमें निम्नदर एंव अनुभव के आधार पर हजारीबाग के बुल फाईटर को काम दिया गया। नियमानुसार निविदा होने के एक सप्ताह के अंदर साफ सफाई का कार्य शुरु किया जाना था ,पर दो माह बीतने को है बावजूद उक्त संवेदक द्वारा कार्य नहीं शुरु किया गया। इस बाबत नगरपंचायत के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी पुष्कर सिंह मुण्डा व नगर प्रबंधक विशाल सिन्हा से पूछा गया तो उन्होंने बताया कि निविदा हो चुकी है,लेकिन कूडा करकट को फेंकने के लिए जमीन चाहिए जिसके लिए अंचलाधिकारी सरिया को विभाग द्वारा लिखित देकर जमीन उपलब्ध कराने की माँग की गयी है ,पर अब तक सीओ द्वारा जमीन उपलब्ध नहीं कराया जा सका है,जिसके कारण साफ सफाई का काम रुका हुआ है। विभागीय पेंच में बाजार की सफाई ही बाधित है।

