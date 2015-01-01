पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:केरा चौक पर अंबेडकर की प्रतिमा लगाने की मांग

शिवरीनारायण16 घंटे पहले
  • स्थानीय लोगों ने नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष और नगर पालिका सीएमओ को सौंपा मांग भरा ज्ञापन

नगर के केरा चौंक में भारत रत्न बाबा साहब डॉ भीम राव अम्बेडकर की प्रतिमा स्थापना की मांग फिर से उठने लगी है। इसे लेकर शनिवार को शहर के प्रबुद्धजन शिवरीनारायण नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष व नगर पालिका के सीएमओ को ज्ञापन सौंपा। उन्होंने अध्यक्ष से 4 अप्रैल पूर्व निर्धारित स्थल पर प्रतिमा स्थापना की मांग की है। जिस पर सहमति जताते हुए उनकी मांग शासन तक पहुंचाने की बात कही है। शिवरीनारायण के केरा चौक पर लंबे समय प्रतिमा स्थापन की मांग की जा रही है। इसके लिए जगह भी आरक्षित है, जहां 14 अप्रैल 2021 प्रतिमा स्थापित करने की तैयारी है। इसके लिए इसी कड़ी में नगर पंचायत शिवरीनारायण की अध्यक्ष श्रीमती अंजनी मनोज तिवारी व मुख्य नगर पालिका अधिकारी हितेन्द्र यादव को ज्ञापन सौपा। मौके पर मौजूद नागरिकों ने बताया कि अध्यक्ष और मुख्य नगरपालिका अधिकारी ने पुराने चयनित स्थल केरा चौक पर प्रतिमा स्थापित करने पर सहमति जताई है। साथ ही उचित कार्रवाई बात कही है। उन्होंने बताया कि नगर वासियों की मांग पर स्वीकृति के लिए एक प्रतिनिधि मण्डल रायपुर में नगरीय निकाय मंत्री शिव कुमार डहरिया व संस्कृति मंत्री अमरजीत सिंह भगत से मुलाकात करेंगे। इस दौरान मुख्य रूप से डॉ एआर बंजारे, अजय, कमला प्रसाद खुटे, सौमित्र ठाकुर, मनोज कुमार दिवाकर, जग्गा, डेरिहा प्रसाद ठकुरदीया, भुषण, राजू , मुकेश, रामसाय, मोहरसिंग, अशोक कुमार, रामखिलावन, रामेश्वर, दिनेश दीनदयाल, सुरेश, बालेश्वर कश्यप, अंजीर रत्नाकर, दुर्गाबाई, मनी बघेल, रामल्ला मनहर आदि उपस्थित थे।

29 साल पहले से ही की गई जगह आरक्षित
केरा चौक पर सन 1991 में अम्बेडकर प्रतिमा की स्थापना के लिए स्थल चयन कर लिया गया था। डॉ भीमराव की जन्म शताब्दी वर्ष 1991 में नापजोख कर तत्कालीन पटवारी व लोक निर्माण विभाग के उपयंत्री ने सरिया गड़वाकर भूमि भी आरक्षित कर ली थी। 29 वर्ष बाद भी यह जगह प्रतिमा के लिए आरक्षित है।

