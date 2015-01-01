पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंदोलन की रणनीति तय:मुख्यालय में रहने की बाध्यता को खत्म करे सरकार: वर्मा

शिवरीनारायणएक घंटा पहले
  • पटवारी संघ की प्रांतीय बैठक में सदस्यों ने बताई समस्याएं, विभिन्न प्रस्ताव पारित किए

नगर के मेला ग्राउंड के पास सत्संग भवन में पटवारी संघ की प्रांतीय बैठक हुआ। संघ के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष अश्वनी वर्मा, उप प्रदेशाध्यक्ष कृष्ण कुमार मिरी कार्यकारिणी प्रांताध्यक्ष पवन चौहान, नीरज सिंह व सभी जिलों के जिला अध्यक्ष जांजगीरजिलाध्यक्ष ज्योतिष सर्वे के साथ पूरे जिले के पटवारी उपस्थित रहे। बैठक में कई महत्वपूर्ण बिंदुओं पर चर्चा हुई। पटवारी संघ के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष अश्वनी वर्मा ने बताया शासन द्वारा सभी कार्य ऑनलाइन कराया जा रहा है जिसमे ऑनलाइन नामान्तरण, फसल गिरदावरी, किसानों का हर खसरा नंबर ऑनलाइन किया गया है, बहुत ही अच्छा है। शासन द्वारा अपनी योजना को बिना किसी पूर्व तैयारी के पटवारियों पे लाद दिया जाता रहा है। ऑनलाइन कार्य हेतु शासन से लैपटॉप, प्रिंटर, स्केनर, नेट सुविधा कुछ नहीं दिया जा रहा। किसानों के कार्य हेतु शासन की महत्वपूर्ण योजना को पूर्ण करने हेतु किसी प्रकार का संसाधन साधन नही दे रहे। पटवारियों को मुख्यालय निवास की बाध्यता रखी गयी थी उस परिवेश में आने जाने की कोई सुविधा नहीं थी। आज के परिवेश में सभी के पास वाहन, मोबाइल की सुविधा है जिसके लिए भू राजस्व संहिता 1959 में सुधार कर मुख्यालय निवास की बाध्यता में संशोधन किया जाए। राज्य में बहुत से पटवारी हल्के रिक्त है जिसका अतिरिक्त हल्के का पटवारियों को प्रभार देकर कार्य लिया जाता है। उस अतिरिक्त हल्के का पटवारियों के वेतन का 50% अतिरिक्त वेतन दिया जाए। पटवारियों के पास काम की अधिकता होने से कार्य करते समय लिपिकीय त्रुटियां हो जाती है जिसमे सम्बंधित कृषक द्वारा सीधे एफआईआर पटवारी पर करवा दी जाती है। उस पर भी रोक लगाने तथा विभागीय जांच में दोष सिद्ध पाए जाने पर ही एफआईआर की कार्यवाही हेतु सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग से आदेश कराने की मांग की गई

मांग नहीं मानी गई तो एक दिसंबर को करेंगे हड़ताल
पटवारियों ने मांग की है कि पुराने समय से निर्धारित टीएडीए स्टेशनरी भत्ता को संशोधित कर नया सर्कुलर वर्तमान महंगाई के अनुसार दिया जाए। उन्होंने निर्णय लिया है कि उक्त मांगें पूरी नहीं होने पर प्रदेश भर के पटवारी 1 दिसंबर को सामूहिक अवकाश लेकर एक दिन का सांकेतिक हड़ताल पर रहेंगे एवं 2 से 13 दिसंबर तक काली पट्‌टी लगाकर काम करेंगे। फिर भी बात नहीं मानी गई तो 14 दिसंबर से अनिश्चित कालीन हड़ताल पर चले जाएंगे।

