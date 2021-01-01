पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:मास्क ही कोरोना से बचने का सबसे अच्छा तरीका: आईएमए

शिवरीनारायण2 घंटे पहले
  • गीता भवन में इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन बिलासपुर द्वारा पोस्ट कोविड मरीजों के लिए लगाया गया मार्ग दर्शन शिविर

नगर के खरौद रोड स्थित विश्व गीता भवन में इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन बिलासपुर के द्वारा पोस्ट कोविड मरीजों के लिए मार्गदर्शन शिविर का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम के मुख्य अतिथि अध्यक्ष श्रीमती अंजनी मनोज तिवारी, विशिष्ट अतिथि राधेश्याम शर्मा, उपाध्यक्ष राजेन्द्र यादव व टीआई मोतीलाल शर्मा थे। शिविर में लोगों के मार्गदर्शन के लिए डॉ. अविजीत रायजादा, डॉ संदीप तिवारी, डॉ अभिषेक घाटगे, डॉ आलोक सुल्तानिया व डॉ. प्रशांत द्विवेदी उपस्थित हुए। डॉक्टरों की टीम ने लोगों को बताया कोविड के दवाइयों के साइड इफेक्ट से भी आंखों में परेशानी आती है। कोविड होने से आंखों के नसों में परेशानी होती है। कोविड जिसे हो गया हो उसे अपनी आंखों की जांच करानी चाहिए। डॉक्टर ने कहा कोविड होने के बाद मानसिक असंतुष्टि व चिड़चिड़ापन भी हो सकता है। योग व प्राणायाम महत्वपूर्ण अंग है जिससे पोस्ट कोविड के परिणाम से बच सकते हैं। प्राणायाम से शरीर के सभी अंग स्वस्थ रहते हैं। उन्होंने कहा सूर्य नमस्कार करने से शरीर के सभी अंग स्वस्थ रहते हैं। ठंड का समय है अभी कम से कम एक घण्टा जितना ज्यादा खुला बदन हो सके धूप में जरूर बैठना चाहिए। सुबह जल्दी उठकर घूमना शरीर के लिए काफी फायदेमंद होता है। डॉक्टर ने कहा कोविड से निकलने के बाद भी शरीर के हड्डियों, जोड़ों व शरीर में दर्द, स्वाद व सुगन्ध का न आना हो सकता है लेकिन वह धीरे धीरे अपने आप ज्यादा से ज्यादा 90 दिनों में ठीक हो जाता है। उन्होंने कहा शरीर के लिए कार्बोहाइड्रेड की मात्रा कम कर प्रोटीन वाले चीजें ज्यादा फायदेमंद हैं। मंच संचालन लोकेश मित्रा ने किया। आभार प्रदर्शन टीआई मोतीलाल शर्मा ने किया। आयोजन में देवेंद्र देबू अग्रवाल, राहुल सुल्तानिया, लोकेश मित्रा का मुख्य योगदान रहा। इस अवसर पर पवन सुल्तानिया, राजेश अग्रवाल, पूर्णेन्द्र तिवारी, मनोज तिवारी, निरंजन कश्यप, निरंजन अग्रवाल, अशोक सुल्तानिया, किशन अग्रवाल, आशीष केशरवानी, सुभाष केशरवानी सहित बड़ी संख्या में लोग उपस्थित थे।

सेनिटाइजर का अधिक उपयोग भी नुकसानदायक
आईएमए की टीम में शामिल डॉक्टर्स ने बताया शुगर, चावल, आलू, गुड़ इसे कुछ दिनों तक भोजन से हटाने से पोस्ट कोविड के परेशानियों से बचा जा सकता है। उन्होंने कहा सेनेटाइजर में अल्कोहल की मात्रा होती है। सेनेटाइजर का बहुत ज्यादा उपयोग भी शरीर की त्वचा के लिए हानिकारक होता है। उन्होंने कहा ज्यादा देर तक मास्क लगाए रखने से भी श्वास लेने में दिक्कत हो सकती है इसलिए भीड़ भाड़ वाली जगहों में जरूर मास्क लगाए लेकिन खुली जगहों पर आप बिना मास्क के भी रह सकते हैं।

कोरोना के लक्षण दिखतें ही जल्दी जांच कराएं
उन्होंने कहा कोविड के लक्षण दिखें तो जल्द से जल्द जांच कराकर उपचार कराना चाहिए। ज्यादा देरी करने से इंफेक्शन सीने में फैलने से खतरा बढ़ जाता है। डॉक्टरों की टीम ने लोगों से अभी भी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करने व भीड़ भाड़ वाली जगहों पर निश्चित रूप से मास्क का उपयोग करने कहा। अध्यक्ष श्रीमती अंजनी मनोज तिवारी ने डॉक्टरों की टीम को नगर में उपस्थित होकर लोगों का मार्गदर्शन करने के लिए धन्यवाद ज्ञापित किया व लोगों से डॉक्टरों की सलाह मानने की अपील की।

