वारदात:नाबालिग को अपने साथ ले गए पंजाब और करा दी शादी, साढ़े पांच साल बाद पकड़े गए 4 आरोपी

शिवरीनारायण2 घंटे पहले
  • शादी करने वाला अब भी पुलिस की पकड़ से बाहर, सालों से दबा था मामला

पुलिस ने साढ़े पांच साल बाद किशोरी को अपने साथ ले जाकर दूसरे से शादी करने वाले उसके चार रिश्तेदारों को विभिन्न अपराधों में गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपियों ने उसकी शादी दूसरे व्यक्ति से करा दी थी। जिसने उसके साथ दुष्कर्म भी किया। आश्चर्य की बात यह है कि पुलिस ने पीड़िता को तो उसी साल बरामद कर लिया था, मामला भी उसी समय दर्ज हो गया था। लेकिन आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो पाई थी। शिवरीनारायण थाना क्षेत्र के एक नगर पंचायत की रहने वाली एक किशोरी तब उसकी उम्र लगभग साढ़े पंद्रह साल थी। उसे उसके रिश्तेदारों ठठारी निवासी अंतराम घसिया, नवागढ़ निवासी तेरसबाई पति सुखीराम, नवागढ़ का ही हरिओम सहिस और हरिओम की पत्नी गंगाबाई 8 मई 2015 को अपने साथ ले गए। वे उसे लेकर अंबाला पंजाब चले गए। टीआई मोतीलाल शर्मा के अनुसार ये चारों किशोरी के रिश्तेदार भी हैं। इन चारों ने मिलकर साढ़े पंद्रह साल की किशोरी की शादी अंबाला पंजाब के गंगाराम से कर दी। आशंका है कि चारों ने मिलकर किशोरी को गंगाराम के पास बेच दिया। शादी के बाद गंगाराम ने उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किया। इसके बाद किशोरी की पीड़िता ने मामले की शिकायत थाना में की थी। पुलिस ने सभी आरोपियों के खिलाफ धारा 363, 366, 376, 4-6 पॉक्सो एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया था। पुलिस ने किशोरी को बरामद भी कर लिया था। पर फाइल दबी रह गई। दुष्कर्मी पकड़ा जाएगा तभी होगा लड़की बिकी थी या शादी की- अभी चार आरोपी ही पकड़े गए हैं। पुलिस ने उन चार आरोपियों को तो पकड़ा है, जो किशोरी को लेकर गए थे। जिस गंगाराम के साथ शादी करने की बात सामने आई है, वह आरोपी अभी पकड़ा नहीं गया है। उसी आरोपी के पकड़े जाने के बाद यह स्पष्ट हो सकेगा कि इन आरोपियों ने कहीं किशोरी को उसके पास बेचा तो नहीं था।

मामले में तत्कालीन थाना प्रभारियों की भूमिका संदेहास्पद
पुलिस ने इस मामले में किशोरी को तो पहले ही बरामद कर लिया था। वह इस समय अपने घर में रह रही है। इस दौरान आरोपी भी अपने घरों में आते जाते रहे हैं, लेकिन पुलिस ने आरोपियों को पकड़ने की कोई कोशिश ही नहीं की। इस दौरान कई टीआई बदल गए लेकिन किसी ने इस गंभीर अपराध के आरोपियों को पकड़ने की कोशिश ही नहीं की।

