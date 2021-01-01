पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद:बेटे का आरोप, शुगर बढ़ने पर लाए थे हॉस्पिटल, गलत इलाज से हो गई मौत

शिवरीनारायण2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अस्पताल संचालक बोले: सांस लेने में तकलीफ पर किया रेफर, मौत के बाद लाए परिजन
  • पुलिस - परिजन ने गलत इलाज की रिपोर्ट लिखाई इसलिए एसडीएम की उपस्थिति में हो रही जांच
  • गौतम हॉस्पिटल में इलाज के दौरान बुजुर्ग की मौत, परिजनों ने मचाया हंगामा

नगर के नेहरू गार्डन के सामने बाइपास रोड में संचालित गौतम मल्टी स्पेशिलिटी हॉस्पिटल पर गलत इलाज से मरीज की मौत का आरोप परिजनों ने लगाया है। मरीज की मौत के बाद शव को अस्पताल के सामने रखकर परिजन ने हंगामा किया। पुलिस ने शव का पंचनामा कार्यपालिका दंडाधिकारी की उपस्थिति में कराया है, वहीं अस्पताल संचालक ने आरोपों को बेबुनियाद बताते हुए बेहतर इलाज के लिए रेफर करने तथा मौत होने के बाद परिजन द्वारा वापस लाने का दावा किया है। नगारीडीह निवासी चन्द्रिका कर्ष ने बताया उनके पिता डोरीलाल 70 वर्ष को शुगर बढ़ने के कारण 1 फरवरी सोमवार को दोपहर 12.30 बजे गौतम हॉस्पिटल लाया गया। उस वक्त उनकी तबीयत अच्छी थी, सिर्फ शुगर लेबल बढ़ा था, जिसके बाद उन्हें गौतम हॉस्पिटल में इलाज के लिए एक दिन रखने के लिए एडमिट कर लिया है। चंद्रिका का कहना है कि शाम 5.30 बजे अचानक हॉस्पिटल वालों ने बिना बताए एम्बुलेंस बुला लिया और पूछने पर बताया कि मरीज की तबीयत ज्यादा खराब हो गई है, बिलासपुर रेफर करना पड़ेगा। जब उन्हें एम्बुलेंस में रखा गया तो ऑक्सीजन लगी थी। उसका कहना है कि जब घर के अन्य लोगों ने मरीज के शरीर को छुआ तो वह पूरी तरह से ठंडा हो गया था व सांस भी नहीं चल रही थी। चन्द्रिका कर्ष का आरोप है हॉस्पिटल में डॉक्टर नहीं थे। नर्सों द्वारा ही फ़ोन से पूछकर उनका इलाज किया जा रहा था। गलत इलाज से ही पिता की मौत हुई है। हॉस्पिटल प्रबंधन द्वारा फाइल व पर्ची भी नहीं दी गई। देर शाम परिजनों ने हॉस्पिटल के बाहर हंगामा किया। रात को परिजनों ने शिवरीनारायण थाने में मामले की जानकारी दी, जिसके बाद शव को मरच्यूरी में रखा गया। सुबह पंचनामा कर पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया है।

एक घंटे बाद मृत हालत में मिला
"सारे आरोप बेबुनियाद हैं। शुगर का मरीज था। सांस लेने में दिक्कत होने की वजह से लाए थे। डॉक्टर व सुविधा नहीं होने से रेफर करने एम्बुलेंस बुलाए थे। मरीज को उनके परिजन एम्बुलेंस में ले गए। फिर एक घंटे बाद मृत हालत में हमारे हॉस्पिटल के बाहर लाकर हंगामा करने लगे।''
-राजेश मिश्रा, डॉयरेक्टर, गौतम हॉस्पिटल शिवरीनारायण

पीएम से स्पष्ट होगी वजह
"परिजनों ने गलत इलाज से मरीज की मौत होने की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है। पंचनामा में कार्यपालिका दण्डाधिकारी को भी रखा है। जांच की जा रही है। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में स्पष्ट कारणों का पता चलेगा।''
-मोतीलाल शर्मा, टीआई, शिवरीनारायण

