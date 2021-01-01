पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:एनएमडीसी में नौकरी के नाम पर ठगी, एक और गिरफ्तार

बचेली2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 57 लोगों से 95 लाख ठगे

एनएमडीसी में नौकरी दिलाने के नाम पर ठगी करने वाले गिरोह के एक और सदस्य को पुलिस ने पकड़ने में सफलता हासिल की है। दरअसल, इस गिरोह के दो सदस्य पहले से ही जेल में हैं। थाना प्रभारी अमित पटले के मुताबिक आरोपी सुदर्शन पाणी को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। पुलिस अभिरक्षा में पूछताछ करने पर उसने कुल 57 लोगों से कुल 95,35,000 रुपए लेकर अपने साथियों नरेन्द्र चौधरी व संजय दयाल के साथ मिलकर पीड़ितों को फर्जी नियुक्ति व मेडिकल पत्र, फर्जी सील लगाकर हस्ताक्षर कर नौकरी लगाने के नाम पर धोखाधड़ी करना स्वीकार किया है। एेसे पकड़ा गया एक और आरोपी: दरअसल, 29 जनवरी को विजय भोगामी ने पुलिस थाने में आवेदन पेश कर रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी कि 12 अगस्त 2018 को सुदर्शन पाणी उसके घर आया और नगरनार एनमएडीसी में जान पहचान होने की बात कहकर नौकरी लगाने के नाम पर उससे और उसके 2 भाइयों से कुल 4 लाख 50 हजार रुपए लिए थे। लंबे समय तक कोई नौकरी नहीं लगने पर विजय पैसा वापस मांगने सुदर्शन पाणी के घर गया तो वहां सुदर्शन ने अपने साथी नरेन्द्र चौधरी व संजय दयाल से उसे मिलवाया। जिनके द्वारा एनएमडीसी नगरनार में नौकरी लग जाएगी और नौकरी नहीं लगने पर पैसा वापस करने का आश्वासन दिया। लेकिन विजय को थोड़े ही दिनों बाद पता चला कि उक्त तीनों आरोपियों द्वारा बचेली के अन्य लोगों से भी एनएमडीसी नगरनार में नौकरी लगाने के नाम पर झांसा देकर पैसा लिए गए हैं और किसी की भी नौकरी नहीं लगी है और न ही वे पैसा वापस कर रहे हैं। विजय द्वारा नौकरी लगाने के नाम पर पैसा लेकर धोखाधड़ी करने की रिपोर्ट थाना बचेली में दर्ज करवाई। जिसके बाद पुलिस ने सुदर्शन को पकड़ा।

दो आरोपी पहले से जेल में थे
आरोपी के पास से 2 नग सील, 4 नग नियुक्ति पत्र, 2 नग मेडिकल परीक्षण के लिए पत्र को गवाहों के समक्ष जब्त किया गया। प्रकरण के अन्य आरोपी नरेन्द्र चौधरी एवं संजय दयाल के विरूद्ध थाना कोतवाली जगदलपुर में एनएमडीसी नगरनार में भी नौकरी लगाने के नाम पर धोखाधड़ी करने पर अपराध दर्ज है और दोनों पहले से जेल में है। जहां से ट्रांजिट रिमांड में लिया गया है।

