इंटक ने किया प्रदर्शन:कहा- पूंजीपतियों के हित में काम कर रही है मोदी सरकार

बचेली2 घंटे पहले
  • मेटल माइन वर्कर्स यूनियन ने रैली निकाल जलाईं श्रम कोड्स की प्रतियां

केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ राष्ट्रीय ट्रेड यूनियनों के सामूहिक मंच के राष्ट्रव्यापी विरोध प्रदर्शन के आह्वान पर मेटल माइन वर्कर्स यूनियन (इंटक) ने बुधवार को मेन रोड पर जुलूस निकालकर प्रदर्शन किया। कर्मचारियों ने केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करते हुए श्रम कोड्स की प्रतियों को जलाकर विरोध दर्ज किया। मेटल माइंस वर्कर्स यूनियन (इंटक)के महामंत्री आशीष यादव ने बताया कि केन्द्र की सत्ता में काबिज बीजेपी सरकार ने जिन वादों को लेकर मजदूरों और किसानों से वोट मांगा और उन्हें जनता ने मौका भी दिया। वहीं सरकार जनता का दर्द भूलकर पूंजीपतियों के लिए कार्य कर रही है। आजादी के बाद पंचवर्षीय योजनाओं के तहत जिन सार्वजनिक उपक्रमों की स्थापना लोगों के जीवन स्तर को ऊंचा उठाने के लिए बनाया गया लेकिन उन्हें बेचकर केंद्र सरकार अपनी जेबें भरने में लगी है। सरकार सभी उपक्रमों को निजी हाथों में बेचने की दिशा में ही काम कर रही है। हम आगामी दिनों में भी मजदूर और किसानों के लिए प्रदर्शन करेंगे। ब्लॉक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष संतोष विद्याधर दुबे ने भी मोदी सरकार को पूंजीपतियों की सरकार बताया। जिसके बाद केंद्र सरकार की 4 श्रमिक कानूनों की प्रतियां जलाईं। प्रदर्शन के दौरान इंटक के अध्यक्ष देबाशीष पाल, पार्षद दमयंती साहू, किरण जयसवाल, निर्मला तिर्की, एल्डरमैन सुशीला नियाल सहित इंटक और युथ कांग्रेस के सदस्य बड़ी संख्या में मौजूद थे।

