परेशानी:सहकारी समिति खम्हरिया के 450 किसानों का पंजीयन नहीं

बागबाहरा2 दिन पहले
मुख्यमंत्री के आदेश का जिले में बैठे विभागीय अधिकारी ही उसका पालन नहीं कर रहे हैं। वनाधिकार पट्टाधारी किसानों के हित में बड़ा फैसला लेते हुए सीएम ने खरीफ विपणन वर्ष 2020-21 में वनाधिकार पट्टाधारी किसानों से पूर्व की भांति समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीफ सीजन का धान खरीदी का निर्णय लिया था। मुख्यमंत्री के निर्देश पर खाद्य विभाग ने वन अधिकार पट्टा वाले किसानों के पंजीयन हेतु साॅफ्टवेयर में आवश्यक प्रावधान किये जाने का आदेश जारी किया था। वहीं विभागीय अधिकारियों की उदासीनता के कारण तय तिथि 31 अक्टूबर तक वनाधिकार पट्टाधारक किसानों का पंजीयन नहीं किया जा सका है। बागबाहरा जनपद अध्यक्ष स्मिता हितेश चंद्राकर ने कहा है कि मेरे जनपद क्षेत्र में संचालित 17 खरीदी केन्द्रों में अब तक वन अधिकार पट्टाधारक किसानों का ऑनलाइन पंजीयन नहीं किया जा सका है। वनांचल क्षेत्र के सहकारी समिति खम्हरिया पं क्र.1492 के अंतर्गत आने वाले गांव चोरभट्ठी, कोकनाझर, बैहाडीह, जोगीडीपा, डूमरडीह छींदौला, खम्हरिया, नवाडीही, फुलझर, धरमपुर, बिजराडीह ये सभी वन ग्राम क्षेत्र के लगभग 450 किसानों का पंजीयन नहीं हो पाया है। इसी तरह अन्य सहकारी समितियों में भी वनाधिकार के तहत पट्टा प्राप्त किसानों का समर्थन मूल्य में धान खरीदने के लिए पंजीयन नहीं किया गया है। पंजीयन नहीं होने के कारण हजारों किसान समर्थन मूल्य के लाभ से वंचित हो जाएंगे। पंजीयन नहीं होने से हमारे किसान समर्थन मूल्य में धान बेचने से वंचित होंगे जिसके चलते उन किसानों को भारी आर्थिक नुकसान सहना पड़ेगा इन किसानों का कोई सुनने वाला नहीं है। बता दें कि सरकारी फरमान के चलते ग्रामीणों को वनाधिकार पट्टा तो दे दिया गया है लेकिन इन पट्टाधारी किसानों को प्राप्त भूमि का दस्तावेज दुरुस्त नहीं किया गया है और न ही राजस्व विभाग उन किसानों को दिये भूमि को ऑनलाइन कम्प्यूटराइज्ड नहीं किया गया है। लिहाजा परेशानी हो रही है।

सरकार कहती कुछ है और प्रशासन करती कुछ और
जनपद अध्यक्ष स्मिता हितेश चंद्राकर ने कहा कि अध्यक्ष ने कहा छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार किसानों के हित में गंभीर नहीं है। सरकार किसानों की हितैषी होने का ढ़िंढ़ोरा पीटती है पर मैदानी हकीकत कहती कुछ और है। चंद्राकर ने कहा सरकार कहती कुछ है और प्रशासन करती कुछ और है। छत्तीसगढ़ शासन को चेतावनी देते हुए कहा है यदि वन अधिकार पट्टाधारी किसानों का अविलंब पंजीयन नहीं किया गया तो किसानों के सांथ आन्दोलन करने बाध्य होउंगी।

