उपलब्धि:नर्रा सरकारी स्कूल में अब आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस की होगी पढ़ाई, गुजरात की कंपनी के साथ हुआ एमओयू

बागबाहराएक दिन पहले
  • करार तय होने पर संसदीय सचिव द्वारिकाधीश यादव ने स्कूल को प्रशंसा पत्र दिया

नर्रा उच्चतर माध्यमिक स्कूल को आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस के तहत एमओयू साइन होने पर संसदीय सचिव द्वारिकाधीश यादव ने स्कूल की इस उपलब्धि के लिए शुभकामनाएं देते हुए प्रशंसा पत्र दिया। शाला प्रबंधन समिति को प्रशंसा पत्र देते हुए यादव ने कहा कि इस एमओयू के अनुसार अब नर्रा का यह विद्यालय
छत्तीसगढ़ में इस कंपनी का एजुकेशन पार्टनर के रूप में काम करेगी। जिसके लिए शाला प्रबंधन समिति के सदस्य, विद्यालय के प्राचार्य एवं शिक्षकगण तथा वहां के विद्यार्थी बधाई के पात्र हैं।
शासकीय कुलदीप निगम उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय नर्रा के शाला प्रबंधन एवं विकास समिति के अध्यक्ष विजय शंकर निगम ने बताया कि हमारी शाला छत्तीसगढ़ की एकमात्र शाला है। इसने गुजरात स्थित अजिलो रिसर्च प्राइवेट लिमिटेड कंपनी के साथ शाला की ओर से प्राचार्य सुबोध कुमार तिवारी ने एमओयू पर हस्ताक्षर किया है।
ऐजिलो रिसर्च प्राइवेट लिमिटेड कंपनी की डिवीजन स्टेंपेडिया स्कूली छात्रों को नवीनतम आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस, मासीन लर्निंग और कोडिंग की ट्रेनिंग प्रदान करती है। स्कूल में भारत सरकार के इलेक्ट्रॉनिक मंत्रालय की ओर से सॉफ्टवेयर कंपनी इंटेल ने भी यहां के 50 छात्रों को आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस की ट्रेनिंग दी जाएगी।
इस दौरान शाला प्रबंधन एवं विकास समिति के अध्यक्ष विजय शंकर निगम, विकास खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी केआर कोवाची, समिति में विधायक प्रतिनिधि उमेश जैन, सरपंच गोपाल किशन पटेल, दिलीप गुप्ता, ललित पटेल, मेघनाथ यादव ,रुपेंद्र साहू, धर्म पटेल तथा शाला के शिक्षकों तुलाराम दीवान, भूपेंद्र पढ़िहार, पन्नालाल साहू ,दुर्गेश चंद्राकर व मिलन नेताम साथ-साथ नर्रा खट्टी एवं कोमाखान क्षेत्र व बागबाहरा क्षेत्र के कांग्रेसी उपस्थित थे।
नई शिक्षा नीति में आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस मशीन लर्निंग और कोडिंग सीखने पर जोर : नई शिक्षा नीति 2020 में भी स्कूली छात्रों को आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस मशीन लर्निंग और कोडिंग सीखने को ज्यादा जोर दिया गया है। सीबीएसई के पाठ्यक्रम में कोडिंग और आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस को शामिल भी किया जा चुका है। ऐसे में इस सरकारी स्कूल के इस पहल से ग्रामीण सरकारी स्कूल के इच्छुक छात्रों को मुफ्त आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस जैसी नवीनतम तकनीक सीखने को मिलेगा। विद्यालय के दो छात्र वैभव देवांगन एवम् धीरज यादव इस पूरी केंपेंन के स्टूडेंट एंबेसडर होंगे।
वेबिनार के द्वारा छात्रों को नई तकनीकों का दिया जाएगा प्रशिक्षण : आने वाले समय में स्टंपेडिया की ओर से अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर की प्रतियोगिता छात्रों के लिए आयोजित की जाएगी। इसमें आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस और कोडिंग के जानकार छात्र भाग लेे सकेंगे। इस प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेने वाले छात्रों को प्रतियोगिता के पहले ही स्कूल की ओर से एजिलों रिसर्च प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के सहयोग से मुफ्त वेबिनार द्वारा इन नई तकनीकों का प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा।
किसी भी निजी या सरकारी विद्यालय के कक्षा 6-12 तक के छात्र इस मुफ्त वेंबिनार में सम्मिलित होने के लिए संस्था के प्राचार्य सुबोध कुमार तिवारी से संपर्क कर पोर्टल में अपना पंजीयन करा सकते हैं।

जानिए...क्या है आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस
आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस एक ऐसी तकनीक है, जिसमें एक कंप्यूटर अपने प्रोग्राम में दिए जा रहे निर्देशों को समझने के बाद उन्हें संरक्षित करता है और उनके आधार पर भविष्य की जरूरतों को समझते हुए निर्णय लेता है या फिर उसके अनुसार काम करता है। आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस के जरिए अब मशीनों के बीच संवाद करना भी मुमकिन हो गया है। वास्तव में आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस ने रोबोटिक्स की दुनिया को पूरी तरह से बदल कर दिया है। इस तकनीक की वजह से अब रोबोट में चीजों को सीखने की क्षमता आ गई है। अब रोबोट कुछ काम करने का निर्णय खुद ही ले सकता है। आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस के तहत स्पीच रिकग्निशन, विजुअल परसेप्शन, लैंग्वेज आइडेंटिफिकेशन और डिसीजन मेकिंग आदि का वर्णन किया जा सकता है।

