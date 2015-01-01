पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी में किसान:एक-एक दाना धान खरीदने का दावा करने वाली सरकार बारदाने भी नहीं पा दे रही: विष्णु देव साय

बागबाहरा5 घंटे पहले
  किसान महापंचायत में हिस्सा लेने पहुंचे भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष साय

भारतीय जनता पार्टी-मंडल कोमाखान के तत्वावधान में धान उपार्जन केंद्र कछारडीह में केंद्र के मोदी सरकार के कृषि बिल के समर्थन में सभा का आयोजन किया गया। सभा में भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष एवं पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री विष्णुदेव साय एवं लोकसभा सांसद चुन्नीलाल साहू शामिल हुए। पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री एवं प्रदेश अध्यक्ष विष्णुदेव साय ने किसानों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा की वर्तमान की प्रदेश कांग्रेस सरकार अपने किए हुए लोकलुभावन वादे को पूरा करने से पीछे हट रही है और किसानों का एक-एक दाना धान की खरीदी का वादा करने वाली कांग्रेस सरकार आज सोसायटीयो में धान बेचने के लिए परेशान किसानों को कट्टा और टोकन की व्यवस्था भी सही ढंग से नहीं कर पा रही है। साय ने कहा कि धान के पंजीयन, गिरदावरी रिपोर्ट, टोकन एवं बारदाना व्यवस्था को लेकर लगातार प्रतिदिन प्रदेश के हर सोसायटियों से किसानों की बड़ी संख्या में शिकायतें सामने आ रही है। इधर-उधर की ठोकर खाकर किसान अपने धान को बेचने के लिए परेशान हो रहा है। इस खरीदी वर्ष के भुगतान को इन्होंने अभी तक प्रारंभ नहीं किया है जबकि गत वर्ष का पैसा किसानों को अभी तक मिलना बाकी है। वहीं सांसद चुन्नीलाल साहू ने कहा की केंद्र सरकार के द्वारा लाए हुए कृषि सुधार बिल पूर्ण रूप से किसानों के हित में है और इसके लागू होने से किसानों को अनेक फायदे होंगे और किसान कृषि के क्षेत्र में उत्साह के साथ काम कर सकेंगे उन्होंने कहा कि राष्ट्रहित और किसान हित में बनाए जा रहे या सुधारे जा रहे हर कानून का कांग्रेस पार्टी के द्वारा विरोध करना आदत सी हो गई है। उन्होंने कहा कि आने वाले दिनों में यह किसान बिल देश के कृषि सुधार के क्षेत्र में मील का पत्थर साबित होगा। कार्यक्रम में मुख्य रूप से पूर्व विधानसभा प्रत्याशी जिला उपाध्यक्ष मोनिका साहू,पूर्व विधायक प्रीतम दीवान,पूर्व विधायक प्रदेश कार्यसमिति सदस्य परेश बागबाहरा, जनपद अध्यक्ष स्मिता हितेश चंद्राकर शाम ल हुए। भाजपा मंडल कोमाखान की ओर से अध्यक्ष भेखलाल(सागर)चंद्राकर ने आए हुए समस्त नेताओं एवं जनप्रतिनिधियों तथा किसानों का हार्दिक स्वागत अभिनंदन किया। सैकड़ों लोग भाजपा में किया प्रवेश : इस दौरान पूर्व पार्षद बागबाहरा गणेश कोसरिया एवं युवा कांग्रेस नेता सिकंदर सोनवानी,किसान नेता हीरालाल साहू ने प्रदेश अध्यक्ष एवं सांसद महोदय की उपस्थिति में सैकड़ों कार्यकर्ताओं सदस्यों तथा किसानों के मध्य भाजपा प्रवेश किया। कार्यक्रम में मंडल अध्यक्ष बागबाहरा शहर प्रेम साहू, खल्लारी धरम दीवान,बागबाहरा ग्रामीण पिलेश्वर पटेल, पूर्व आयोग सदस्य लोचन पटेल, किसान मोर्चा जिला अध्यक्ष मूलचंद साहू,मंडल महामंत्री जसराज बाला चंद्राकर, दिनेश चन्द्राकर,मंडल उपाध्यक्ष देवनारायण साहू,नारायण यादव, सरपंच संघ अध्यक्ष एवन साहू जनपद सदस्य माधव मांझी, लेखराज साहू रामप्रसाद ठाकुर, दुलार सिंह, युवा भाजपा नेता, पंकज जैन, मुकेश सिन्हा, संतराम साहू, ज्ञानिक साहू, मनहरण साहू, सुरेश पटेल ,छतरसिंह मांझी,अर्जुन धुर्वा, सुभाष साहू, शीतल सिन्हा, गोरख यादव, जयंत यादव, गिरीश चक्रधारी, भीमा साहू, चिनिराम यादव, सोमनाथ चन्द्राकर, कंवल सिन्हा, केवल नेताम, लालसिंह चक्रधारी, हरखराम साहू, समारू ठाकुर, युवराज यादव, राधेश्याम चन्द्राकर आदि उपस्थित थे।

