5 साल का रिकार्ड टूटा:1 लाख 65221 किसान बेचेंगे धान पिछले साल से 15 हजार अधिक

बलौदाबाजार2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पिछले साल डेढ़ लाख ने बेचा था धान

इस बार मेहरबान मौसम की वजह से धान की बंपर पैदावारी होने जा रही है। यही वजह है कि इस वर्ष 1 लाख 65221 किसानों पंजीयन कराया है जो पिछले साल की तुलना में 14923 किसान ज्यादा हैं। अपनी उपज बेचने वाले किसानों की यह संख्या पिछले 5 सालों मे सबसे ज्यादा है। इस साल 164 उपार्जन केंद्रों के माध्यम से 7 लाख 25 हजार मीट्रिक टन धान खरीदी का लक्ष्य है। धान खरीदी एक दिसंबर से शुरू होगी। 17 नवंबर को किसानों के पंजीयन का अंतिम दिन था। पिछले साल 2019-20 के लिए जिले के 1 लाख 50 हजार 298 किसानों ने 64 लाख, 99 हजार 43 क्विंटल धान बेचा था। धान बेचने के लिए इस साल सबसे ज्यादा 1 लाख 65 हजार से अधिक किसानों ने पंजीयन करवाया है। कलेक्टर सुनील कुमार जैन ने कहा छोटे किसानों का धान पहले खरीदा जाएगा।

जिले में 5 हजार हेक्टेयर रकबा घटा
इस बार जिले में जिस हिसाब से धान बेचने के लिए किसानों ने पंजीयन करवाया है मगर रकबा पहले से भी घट गया है। पिछले साल 2 लाख 39 हजार हेक्टेयर रकबा किसानों का दर्ज हुआ है लेकिन इस साल क्षेत्राच्छादन की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार यह 2 लाख 34 हजार हेक्टेयर रह गया है। यानी पिछले साल से 5 हजार हेक्टेयर रकबा कम हो गया है।

पहले छोटे किसानों का धान खरीदेंगे: कलेक्टर
कलेक्टर सुनील कुमार जैन ने बुधवार को बैंक, समिति प्रबंधकों एवं पर्यवेक्षकों के साथ बैठक कर कर्मचारियों को दिशा निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा 25 नवंबर तक हर हाल में धान खरीदी की सभी तैयारियां पूरी कर लेनी है। छोटे किसानों का धान पहले खरीदा जाएगा। छोटे किसानों के पश्चात ही बड़े किसानों की धान खरीदी सुचारू रूप से की जाएगी।
13 नए सहित 164 केंद्रों में होगी धान की खरीदी
राज्य शासन ने 13 नए उपार्जन केंद्र प्रारंभ किए हैं। उप पंजीयक सहकारिता डीआर ठाकुर ने बताया कि इस प्रकार अब जिले में 151 से बढ़कर 164 केंद्र हो गए हैं, जिससे किसानों को अब धान बेचने के लिए दूर जाना नहीं पड़ेगा।

