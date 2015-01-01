पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:10 किमी बनी बाईपास सड़क उखड़ने लगी जगह जगह गड्ढे, कई ग्रामीणों को मुआवजा भी नहीं मिला

बलौदाबाजार5 घंटे पहले
  • चलने लायक नहीं बची सड़क, मुआवजा के लिए शासकीय कार्यालय के चक्कर लगा रहे ग्रामीण

चार-पांच साल पहले लोक निर्माण विभाग के माध्यम से श्री किशन एंड कंपनी द्वारा निर्मित शहर की बाईपास सड़क अब उखड़ने लगी है व सड़क का किनारा भी दबने लगा है। सडक पर जगह-जगह गड्ढे हो गए। इसके चलते हादसे की आशंका बनी रहती है। वहीं कई ग्रामीणों ने अब तक जमीन का मुआवजा अब तक नहीं मिलने की बात कही।
लगभग चार-पांच साल पहले लवन रोड बाईपास से शुरू होकर सकरी बाईपास से होते हुए भाटापारा रोड तक लगभग 12 किमी से अधिक की यह सड़क के लिए 3852.10 लाख की राशि स्वीकृति हुई थी, जिसमें लगभग 10 किमी की सड़क पूरी होने के बाद 3574.55 लाख का भुगतान कंपनी को किया गया था। यह सड़क अब उखड़ने लगी है। सड़कों की हालत देखकर इस बात का अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है कि इस सड़क निर्माण में खूब कमीशनखोरी हुई है।
कई ग्रामीणों को नहीं मिला मुआवजा : रोड निर्माण के लिए किसानों की जमीन को मुआवजा देकर खरीदा गया है, लेकिन ग्रामीण किसान का कहना है कि कुछ लोगों को ही मुआवजे की राशि मिल पाई है, जबकि बचे हुए किसानों को मुआवजा राशि के लिए आज भी शासकीय कार्यालय के चक्कर लगाने पड़ रहे हैं।

रिसदा रोड से कुकरदी 2 किलोमीटर की बाईपास सड़क आज भी अधूरी
रिसदा रोड से लेकर कुकरदी बाईपास तक की लगभग 2 किमी की सड़क आज भी अधूरी है, जिसे सीमेंट सयंत्र अपने माइंस एरिया के सीमा रेखा के अंदर होने का दावा करता है। सीमेंट संयत्र के आगे प्रशासन ने भी घुटने टेक कर माइंस एरिया से बाहर किसानों की जमीन का मुआवजा देकर सड़क निर्माण के लिए 920.17 लाख रुपए स्वीकृत किया गया है व एलाइमेंट चिह्नांकन भी पूर्ण कर मेसर्स बिटुमेक कंस्ट्रक्शन को ठेका भी दे दिया गया है।

सीधी बात
टीसी वर्मा लोनिवि के कार्यपालन अभियंता
सवाल: कंडम हो चुकी बाईपास सड़क के लिए आगे की क्या योजना है, इसे कब तक ठीक कराया जाएगा?
जवाब: जल्द ही बाईपास सड़क की रिपेयरिंग कराई जाएगी, जिसके लिए नया टेंडर लगाया गया है।
सवाल: ग्रामीण किसानों तक मुआवजे की राशि अभी तक क्यों नहीं पहुंची है?
जवाब: मुआवजे की राशि ग्रामीण किसानों तक पहुंच चुकी है, केवल उन्ही की राशि रुकी हुई है जो किसान शहर से बाहर खाने-कमाने गए हैं।
सवाल: बची हुई लगभग 2 किमी की बाईपास सड़क का निर्माण कार्य कब शुरू किया जाएगा ?
जवाब: गांव से बाहर गए ग्रामीण किसानों की मुआवजा राशि नहीं पहुंचने की वजह से निर्माण कार्य रुका हुआ है, जल्द बाईपास सड़क का काम चालू कराया जाएगा।

