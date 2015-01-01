पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नई व्यवस्था:जिले के 10 हजार पेंशनर अब घर बैठे लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट जारी करा सकेंगे

बलौदाबाजार2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते बुजुर्गों को राहत देने डाकघरों में इंडिया पोस्ट पेमेंट्स बैंक के माध्यम से यह सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई जा रही

जिले के 10 हजार पेंशनर अब अपने नजदीकी डाकघर के डाकिया या ग्रामीण डाक सेवक के माध्यम से 70 रुपए खर्च कर डिजिटल लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट जारी करवा सकेंगे। यह प्रमाण पत्र स्वतः संबंधित विभाग को पहुंच जाएगा। डाकघरों में इंडिया पोस्ट पेमेंट्स बैंक के माध्यम से यह सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई जा रही है। केंद्र सरकार ने कोविड 19 व बुजुर्गों को राहत देने यह सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई है। जिले 10 हजार पेंशनरों को हर साल नवंबर व दिसंबर में कोषागार, बैंक या संबंधित विभाग में अपने जीवित होने का प्रमाण पत्र प्रस्तुत करना होता है। इसके लिए दूरदराज व बढ़ती उम्र के अतिवृद्ध पेंशनरों को कोषागार आने-जाने में काफी दिक्कतों को सामना करना पड़ता है लेकिन अब इस व्यवस्था से उनका यह काम आसान हो जाएगा। उन्हें अपना जीवन प्रमाण पत्र यानी लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट जमा कराने के लिए बैंक, कोषागार या अन्य विभाग में चक्कर लगाने की जरूरत नहीं होगी। उपडाकघर बलौदाबाजार के पोस्ट मास्टर नवीन डोले ने कहा कि कोरोना महामारी के कारण केंद्र सरकार ने यह फैसला लिया है। यह सुविधा सभी पेंशनरों को मिलेगी। इसका बड़ा फायदा होगा कि बढ़ती उम्र में बैंक व कार्यालय आने-जाने व भीड़ से बुजुर्ग बच सकेंगे।

पेंशनरों को अब घर बैठे मिलेगी सुविधा : पाध्ये
पेंशनर्स एसोसिएशन के जिलाध्यक्ष एसएम पाध्ये का कहना है कि पेंशनरो को जीवित अवस्था में देखने के बाद ही बैंक या कोषागार जीवित होने का प्रमाण पत्र देता था । अतिवृद्ध और उम्रदराज लोगों को बैंकों तक जाने मे परेशानी होती थी लेकिन अब वे घर बैठे अपने जीवित होने का प्रमाण पत्र सब्मिट कर सकते हैं।

गूगल प्ले स्टोर से पोस्ट इंफो एप डाउनलोड करना होगा
इसके लिए पेंशनर्स को डाक विभाग का पोस्ट इंफो एप डाउनलोड करना होगा। पेंशनर्स गूगल प्ले स्टोर से एप डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। एप में सर्विस रिक्वेस्ट टैप पर क्लिक करना होगा। यहां खुद का नाम, पता, पिनकोड, मोबाइल नंबर दर्ज करना होगा। सलेक्ट आइपीपीबी सर्विस टाइप में जाकर जीवन प्रमाण पत्र विकल्प पर डिजिटल लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट (डीएलसी) जेनरेशन में क्लिक करना होगा। ओटीपी से पुष्टि होने के 48 घंटे के भीतर पोस्टमैन या डाकसेवक आपके घर आएंगे। उसे आधार, मोबाइल नंबर, बैंक या डाकघर खाता संख्या और पीपीओ नंबर देना होगा। डीएलसी के सफल होने के बाद डाकिया या डाक सेवक को तय शुल्क का भुगतान करना होगा। इसके बाद सर्टिफिकेट संबंधित बैंक को चला जाएगा। दो दिन के भीतर एसएमएस के माध्यम से डीएलसी जमा होने की पुष्टि का मैसेज आएगा।

पेंशन खाता आधार के साथ जुड़ा होना चाहिए
उप डाकघर के पोस्ट मास्टर नवीन डोले से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार जीवन प्रमाण पत्र स्वीकार हो सके, इसके लिए कुछ सावधानी जरूरी होगी। पेंशन खाता आधार के साथ जुड़ा होना चाहिए। ऑनलाइन विवरण भरते समय बैंक खाता नंबर व पीपीओ का सही से मिलान करें। डाकघर, बैंक या सामान्य सेवा केंद्र के अलावा उमंग एप के माध्यम से भी डिजिटल जीवन प्रमाण पत्र दिया जा सकता है। नई सुविधा के बाद पेंशनधारकों को पीएफ कार्यालय आने की जरूरत नहीं है।

