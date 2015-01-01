पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का असर:देवउठनी के एक दिन पहले हर साल बिकता था 10 ट्रैक्टर गन्ना, इस साल 4 गाड़ी ही बिके

बलौदाबाजार5 घंटे पहले
  • सावन मास से शुरू त्योहारों की शृंखला का अंतिम पड़ाव तुलसी विवाह आज

देवउठनी एकादशी का पर्व बुधवार को नगर समेत अंचल में परंपरागत तरीके से मनाया जाएगा। मंगलवार-बुधवार की दरम्यानी रात 2 बजकर 42 मिनट से एकादशी तिथि शुरू हो गई है, जो गुरुवार 26 नवंबर सुबह 5.10 बजे तक रहेगी। इसे देखते हुए बुधवार शाम को ही प्रबोधनी एकादशी मनाने और तुलसी विवाह की परंपरा निभाना उचित होगा। र मंगलवार को बाजार में गन्ना, डांगकांदा, शकरकंदा तथा इससे संबंधित अन्य सामग्रियों की बिक्री दिनभर हुई, जिससे दीपावली के बाद सुस्त हो चुके बाजार में फिर से थोड़ी तेजी देखने को मिली। कोरोना के चलते इस बार गन्ने की ज्यादा आवक नहीं हुई है। पिछले वर्षों तक त्योहार के एक दिन पूर्व जहां 10-12 ट्रैक्टर गन्ने की खपत होती थी, वहीं इस साल मात्र चार से पांच ट्रैक्टर गन्ने की बिक्री हुई है। पंडित चुड़ामणी तिवारी के अनुसार देवउठनी में चौमासा खत्म हो जाता है और ठंड शुरू हो जाती है। इस पर्व के बाद लोग शादी, भवन निर्माण आदि कार्यों की शुरुआत करते हैं। सावन मास से शुरू त्योहारों के श्रंृखला का अंतिम पड़ाव आज एकादशी पर्व को ही माना जाता है।

पंडितों ने बताया- आज देवउठनी मनाना उचित
तिथियों के फेर के कारण दो दिनों तक एकादशी का संयोग होने से संशय की स्थिति बनी हुई है। पं. चुड़ामणी तिवारी के अनुसार मंगलवार की रात से लेकर बुधवार दिनभर और गुरुवार को सूर्योदय के पहले तक एकादशी तिथि है। चूंकि गुरुवार को भी एकादशी का उल्लेख होने की वजह से लोगों के बीच त्योहार को लेकर असमंजस है। पंडितों ने स्पष्ट कर दिया है कि बुधवार को ही प्रबोधनी एकादशी और तुलसी विवाह की परंपरा निभाना उचित होगा।

50 रु. जोड़ी बिका, पिछले साल 30 से 40 था दाम
मंगलवार को नगर का बाजार तुलसी विवाह के लिए सजा और ग्राहकों की भीड़ भी जुटने लगी। कोरोना के चलते इस बार गन्ने की ज्यादा आवक नहीं हुई है, जिससे पिछले वर्ष की तुलना में गन्ने की कीमत में वृद्धि देखी जा रही है। बढ़िया क्वालिटी का गन्ना 50 से 60 रुपए जोड़ी मिल रहा, जबकि पिछले वर्ष गन्ना 30 से 40 रुपए जोड़ी बिका था। लिहाजा ग्राहकों को कोरोना के कारण ज्यादा कीमत पर गन्ना खरीदना पड़ेगा। हर साल 20 से 25 ट्रैक्टर गन्ने की मांग रहती है, पर इस साल खपत कम होने का अनुमान है। पिछले वर्षों तक त्योहार के एक दिन पूर्व जहां 10 ट्रैक्टर गन्ने की खपत होती थी, वहीं इस साल चार से पांच ट्रैक्टर गन्ने की बिक्री हुई है।

