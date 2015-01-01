पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लौटी रौनक:न्याय योजना के 116 करोड़ किसानों के खाते में पहुंचे, बाजार में दिखने लगी भीड़

बलौदाबाजारएक दिन पहले
  • अनलॉक होते ही जिले के शहरों-कस्बों में दिखने लगी दीपावली त्योहार की उमंग

शहर में इस साल 5 दिवसीय दीपोत्सव की जगह 4 दिन का ही दीपोत्सव मनाया जाएगा। दीपोत्सव की तैयारियां जोरों पर है, बाजार गुलजार होने लगे हैं जमकर खरीदारी की जा रही है। रूप चौदस और दिवाली एक ही दिन 14 नवंबर को मनाई जाएगी। वहीं राजीव गांधी किसान न्याय योजना के तहत किसानों को मिलने वाली तीसरी किश्त की राशि 116 करोड़ रुपए जिले के 1 लाख 50298 किसानों के खाते में आ चुके हैं जिससे बाजार में रौनक आती दिखाई दे रही है। धनतेरस भी दिवाली के 1 दिन पहले 13 नवंबर को होगी। पं. धनेश्वर प्रसाद शास्त्री ने बताया कि दीपावली इस बार 4 पर्वों में हो रही है। इस बार कार्तिक कृष्ण त्रयोदशी एवं चतुर्दशी दोनों ही प्रदोषकाल में 13 नवंबर को है इसलिए धनतेरस, धन्वंतरि जयंती, रूप चौदस, नरक चतुर्दशी 13 नवंबर को ही पड़ेगी। चतुर्दशी पर शनिवार को प्रदोष काल में अमावस्या आ जाने से 14 नवंबर को ही दीपावली महापर्व मनाया जाएगा। 15 नवंबर को गोवर्धन पूजन एवं अन्नकूट महोत्सव होगा। 16 नवंबर को भैया दूज एवं यमद्वितीया, विश्वकर्मा दिवस, चित्रगुप्त पूजा एवं कलम दवात पूजा होगी। त्योहारी बाजार से कोरोना का डर गायब है लेकिन फिर भी लोग मास्क लगाकर बाजार पहुंच रहे हैं। बाजार में कुछ ऐसी भी जगह हैं जहां लोग शारीरिक दूरी को अनदेखा कर रहे हैं। ऐसे लोग कोरोना संक्रमण को बढ़ावा दे रहे हैं।

पूजन का श्रेष्ठ समय शाम 5.33 से रात 8.12 बजे तक
ज्योतिषाचार्य चूड़ामणी तिवारी ने बताया कि लक्ष्मी पूजन का श्रेष्ठ समय प्रदोष काल होता है, जो शाम 5.33 से सूर्यास्त के साथ ही रात 8.12 बजे तक रहेगा। अर्धरात्रि में सिंह लग्न 12.07 से 2.30 बजे तक रहेगा। शुभ, अमृत एवं चर का चौघड़िया रात्रि 8.52 से 1.51 तक रहेगा। सूर्यास्त के बाद 2 बजकर 39 मिनट के बाद लक्ष्मी पूजन का श्रेष्ठ समय रहेगा।
शनिवार को मंगलकारी योग:
शास्त्रों के अनुसार नवरात्र स्थापना शनिवार को थी और दीपावली भी शनिवार को है। यह एक बड़ा ही मंगलकारी योग है कि शनि स्वग्राही मकर राशि में है। यह योग व्यापार के लिए लाभकारी एवं जनता के लिए शुभ फलदायी रहेगा।

