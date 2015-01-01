पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रिकवरी ने पकड़ी रफ्तार:5 दिन पहले 100 कोरोना मरीज मिल रहे थे, अब 50 ही मिल रहे

बलौदाबाजार5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नोडल अफसर बोले-कुछ असर ठंड के इस स्वस्थ मौसम का भी जिससे मरीजों में रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ी, 3 दिनों में कोई मौत भी नहीं

जिले में बीते 5 दिनों में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या में लगातार कमी आ रही है वहीं एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या भी 500 से कम रह गई है। लगातार घट रही मरीजों की संख्या से रिकवरी रेट में सुधार हो रहा है। 4 दिनों से कोरोना के नए मामलों में आ रही गिरावट का सिलसिला शुक्रवार को भी जारी रहा। 5 दिन पहले जहां प्रतिदिन 100 के आसपास मरीज मिल रहे थे अब वह संख्या 50 तक सिमट गई है। वहीं बीते 3 दिनों से कोरोना से मौत का कोई मामला भी सामने नहीं आया है।

जिला कोविड प्रभारी डाॅ. राकेश कुमार प्रेमी ने बताया कि आज से 10 दिन पहले नए केस ज्यादा मिल रहे थे। मरीजों को ठीक होने में 10 दिन का समय लगता है इसलिए रिकवर होने की संख्या ज्यादा दिख रही है। कुछ प्रतिशत असर ठंड के इस हेल्दी मौसम का भी हुआ है जिससे मरीजों में रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ी है। उम्मीद की जा रही है कि यदि कोरोना संक्रमण की चाल इसी तरह धीमी होती गई तो 3 से 4 सप्ताह में एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या दहाई में आ जाएगी।

अक्टूबर में मरीज ज्यादा पर रिकवरी रेट भी 52%

नए मरीजों के मिलने के मामले सितंबर में सबसे ज्यादा सामने आए थे इसलिए अक्टूबर की शुरुआत में ही एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 1735 पर जा पहुंची थी। डिस्चार्ज मरीजों की संख्या कुल मरीजों की संख्या से आधी 1839 पर जा पहुंची थी जबकि कुल संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 3618 था। इस दिन रिकवरी रेट न्यूनतम 52 फीसदी हो गया था।

कुल संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा पहुंचा 8 हजार के पास

जिले में अब तक 7997 लोग संक्रमित हुए हैं इनमें से 7412 लोग ठीक होकर अपने घर लौट चुके हैं वहीं 464 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। जिले में अब तक 121 लोगों की मौत हुई है। मरीजों के ठीक होने की रफ्तार में इजाफा होने से रिकवरी रेट एक महीने बाद सबसे अधिक 94 फीसदी पर पहुंच गया है।

शनिवार को 76 मरीज मिले पर तिगुने 207 स्वस्थ भी हुए

शनिवार को भी 76 मरीज मिले मगर स्वस्थ होने वाले मरीज भी इससे तीन गुना ज्यादा थे। देर रात मिली जानकारी के अनुसार शनिवार को 207 मरीजों के स्वस्थ होने के बाद एक अब एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या मात्र 333 ही रह गई है। जिले में अब तक मिले कुल 8073 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों में से 7619 मरीज स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। नोडल अफसर डॉ. राकेश प्रेमी का कहना है कि ये एक अच्छा संकेत है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को जमीन बंटने का डर, बोले- चोर-लुटेरों, काले कानून बनाने वालों से राज्य को बचाना है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें