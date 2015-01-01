पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महामारी:कोरोना के 62 नए मरीज, 292 स्वस्थ भी

बलौदाबाजार2 घंटे पहले
  • 4 दिन से कोई मौत नहीं, संक्रमित मरीजों का आंकड़ा 7997 पर पहुंचा

जिले में कोरोना की रफ्तार चिंता का सबब बनी हुई है मगर गुरुवार के बाद शुक्रवार को लगातार दूसरे दिन भी 292 लोगों के स्वस्थ होने कि खबर ने बड़ी राहत दी है। 62 नए मरीजों के साथ कुल संक्रमित मरीजों का आंकड़ा 7997 पहुंच गया है। इनमें से 7412 स्वस्थ होकर घर लौट चुके हैं। लगातार चौथे दिन कोरोना से मौत का कोई मामला सामने नहीं आया है। सीएमएचओ डॉ. खेमराज सोनवानी ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को मिले मरीजों की जानकारी में बताया कि बलौदाबाजार से 30, भाटापारा से 13, बिलाईगढ़ 10, कसडोल से 1, पलारी से 6 तथा सिमगा विकासखंड से 2 मरीज मिले है बड़ी संख्या में स्वस्थ हुए मरीजों के बाद एक्टिव मरीजों का आंकड़ा फिर से 500 के नीचे चला गया है। अब केवल 464 मरीज बचे हैं जिनका इलाज चल रहा।

