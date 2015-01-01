पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

छठ पर्व:उगते सूर्य को दिया अर्घ्य, नहीं दिखी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग

बलौदाबाजार16 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शहर के तलाबों में जुटी व्रतियों की भीड़, शनिवार को बदली के कारण सूर्योंदय के लिए करना पड़ा इंतजार

शनिवार को उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ ही छप पर्व संपन्न हुआ। छठ व्रतियों ने नदियों और तालाबों के किनारे आकर उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया। घरों की छतों पर भी अर्घ्य दिया गया। घाटों पर लोग मास्क जरूर पहने थे, लेकिन सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं किया। सुबह के अंधेरे में ही लोगों ने घाटों पर पहुंचना शुरू कर दिया था। शहर के पिपराहा तालाब, रामसागर तालाब, रानी सागर तालाब के घाटों पर व्रतियों ने सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया। बादल छाने से व्रतियों को सूर्योदय के लिए इंतजार करना पड़ा।

सुबह घाटों पर सजाए गए सूप
शुक्रवार की शाम का अर्घ्य देने के बाद अधिकांश व्रती अपना-अपना सूप और दउरा लेकर वापस चले गए थे। सुबह एक बार फिर घाट किनारे पहुंचकर सबने पानी के समीप उन्हें सजाया। हर सूप के बगल में दीये भी जलाए गए थे। उसके बाद व्रती सूर्य भगवान के उगने का इंतजार करने लगे कि कब वे उदयमान हों और वे अर्घ्य दें।

घाटों पर बच्चे और बुजुर्ग भी पहुंचे थे
जिला प्रशासन द्वारा कोरोना के खतरे को देखते हुए छठ घाटों पर आने-जाने के लिए विशेष गाइडलाइन जारी की गई थी, लेकिन शुक्रवार को सांध्य अर्घ्य की ही तरह सुबह भी किसी गाइडलाइन का पालन होता नहीं दिखा। लोग मास्क पहने तो नजर आ रहे थे, लेकिन सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं किया। बच्चे-बुजुर्ग भी घाटों पर नजर आए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंगुलाम नबी आजाद का तंज- कांग्रेस के नेताओं को 5 स्टार कल्चर पसंद, इससे चुनाव नहीं जीते जा सकते - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें