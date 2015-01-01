पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धनतेरस:30 करोड़ का कारोबार, ऑटो मोबाइल ही 20 करोड़ का रहा

बलौदाबाजार21 घंटे पहले
  • आज भी गुलजार रहेगा बाजार, शुक्रवार को धनतेरस और नरक चौदस दोनों एक साथ मनाएंगे लोग

धनतेरस पर जिले में लगभग 30 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा का कारोबार हुआ, जैसा कि चैंबर ऑफ कॉमर्स ने बुधवार को संभावना जताई थी। हालांकि इस बार धनतेरस पर दो तिथियों के फेर के कारण कुछ लोग असमंजस में रहे। गुरुवार को धनतेरस का संजोग रहने से इस दिन ही यम देवता की पूजा कर धनतेरस का त्योहार मनाया गया लेकिन शुक्रवार को भी धनतेरस व नरक चौदस एक दिन होने की वजह से कई लोग शुक्रवार को भी धनतेरस मनाकर खरीदारी करेंगे। बाजार में पार्किंग की सुव्यवस्था न होने से लोग परेशान रहे। जिलेभर में ऑटो मोबाइल सेक्टर सबसे में ज्यादा बूम रहा। इस सेक्टर से 20 करोड़ के व्यापार हुआ। सराफा बाजार में उम्मीद के मुताबिक 4 करोड़ से उपर का कारोबार हुआ, कपड़ा बाजार से 2 करोड़, बर्तन बाजार में 1 करोड़ तथा इलेक्ट्रॉनिक बाजार भी उम्मीद के अनुरूप एक से सवा करोड़ का रहा। वहीं सिर्फ दो घंटा पटाखा जलाने के निर्देश के कारण पटाखा दुकानों की बिक्री मे कमी आई है। पिछले वर्षों तक जहां धनतेरस के दिन करीब 1 करोड़ का कारोबार होता था, इस बार घटकर 50 लाख का रहा।

शो-रूम में गाड़ियां कम पड़ गईं, खाली हाथ लौटे ग्राहक
सबसे ज्यादा गर्म ऑटो मोबाइल सेक्टर रहा जहां नामी कंपनियों के शो-रूम पर तो वाहन ही कम पड़ गए। हालांकि तमाम लोगों ने त्योहार पर भीड़ और मनपसंद वाहन न मिलने की डर के कारण पहले से ही बुकिंग करा रखी थी। इसके अलावा भी लोगों ने शनिवार को भी शो-रूम पहुंचकर वाहन ले जाने की बात कही। इस दौरान युवाओं ने जहां स्टाइलिश बाइक पसंद की वहीं युवतियों और बुजुर्गों ने स्कूटी । इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सामानों के विक्रेता ऋषभ जैन ने बताया कि इस बार त्योहार अच्छा रहा। लोगों ने बढ़-चढ़कर खरीदारी की। टेलीविजन, वॉशिंग मशीन, गीजर के अलावा त्योहार में सजावट के लिए आकर्षक विद्युत झालरों की खूब बिक्री हुई।

पिछले साल से 30 प्रतिशत कम रहा बाजार: चैंबर
चैंबर ऑफ कॉमर्स के अध्यक्ष जुगल भट्टर कहना है कि पिछली बार की अपेक्षा इस बार कारोबार में काफी फर्क पड़ा है। पिछली जिले में लगभग 50 करोड़ का व्यापार हुआ था। कोरोना को लेकर लोगों में लापरवाही दिख रही है मगर अभी भी कई लोग ऐसे हैं जो कोरोना को लेकर भीड़ में खरीदारी करने से परहेज करे रहे हैं इसलिए इस बार का बाजार पिछले बार की अपेक्षा 30 प्रतिशत कम है।

