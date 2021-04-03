पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुविधा:जिले में पहली बार होगी सीजी पीएससी की परीक्षा

बलौदाबाजार2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले के 8 केंद्रों में होंगे इसके 2587 प्रतिभागी

जिले में पहली छत्तीसगढ़ लोक सेवा आयोग की परीक्षा आयोजित की जा रही है जिसके लिए जिले में कुल 8 परीक्षा केन्द्र बनाये गए हैं। जिसमें 2587 प्रतिभागी परीक्षा में सम्मिलित होंगे। राज्य सेवा परीक्षा 2020 की प्रारंभिक परीक्षा आगामी 14 फरवरी को दो सत्रों में होगी जिसके लिए तैयारियाॅ तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई है। परीक्षा के संचालन हेतु डिप्टी कलेक्टर आरके ध्रुव को नोडल अधिकारी बनाया गया है। परीक्षा के संबंध में नोडल अधिकारी ने बताया की 8 परीक्षा केन्द्रों में बलौदाबाजार जिला मुख्यालय में 5, लवन में 1 पलारी में 1 एवं अर्जुनी में 1 परीक्षा केंद्र बनाये गये है। बलौदाबाजार में दाऊ कल्याण पीजी कॉलेज, शासकीय मिनी माता गर्ल्स कालेज, शासकीय चक्रपाणि शुक्ल बहुउद्देश्यीय उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय, पंडित लक्ष्मी प्रसाद तिवारी शासकीय उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय एवं ग्राम सकरी में स्थित आई टी आई को उसी तरह लवन नगर में शासकीय कॉलेज को, पलारी नगर में शासकीय बृजलाल वर्मा कॉलेज एवं ग्राम पंचायत अर्जुनी में शासकीय उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय को परीक्षा केंद्र बनाया गया है।

कलेक्टर ने प्रतिभागियों को दीं शुभकामनाएं
जिले के सभी प्रतिभागियों को शुभकामनाएं संदेश देतें हुए कहा की परीक्षा की घड़ी बहुत नजदीक है। आप सभी जी जान से परीक्षा की तैयारियों में लग जाएं आप कड़ी मेहनत ही एक उत्कृष्ट परिणाम देगा। आपका परिणाम न केवल आपके लिए बल्कि आप के पूरे परिवार समाज एवं जिले के लिए गौरव का विषय होगा। प्रारंभिक परीक्षा के बाद जल्द ही पीएससी मेंस के लिए जिले में निःशुल्क कोचिंग संस्थान नव-प्रेरणा के नाम से जिले में संचालित की जाएगी।

नए जिलों में बलौदाबाजार जिले ही बनाया गया केन्द्र
पहली बार छत्तीसगढ़ लोक सेवा आयोग ने नवीन 12 जिलों में से केवल एक बलौदाबाजार भाटापारा जिले को ही राज्य का 17 वाँ परीक्षा केंद्र बनाया गया है। इससे प्रतियोगी छात्रों को काफी राहत मिला है। पूर्व में यह परीक्षा का केन्द्र बिलासपुर, रायपुर अथवा रायगढ़ में होता था। जिससे जिले के लोगों को बहुत ही तकलीफ एवं आर्थिक तथा मानसिक तनाव की स्थिति बनी रहती थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें