सख्ती:बगैर मास्क आने वाले ग्राहकों को अब नहीं मिलेगा सामान

बलौदाबाजार4 घंटे पहले
  • कलेक्टर की अपील पर व्यापारियों का फैसला

कलेक्टर सुनील कुमार जैन ने सोमवार को वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिए कोरोना के संबंध में सभी जनपद मुख्यालयों में बैठे चैंबर ऑफ कामर्स के पदाधिकारियों से चर्चा की। उन्होंने जिले में कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण से अवगत कराकर इसे काबू में रखने के लिए व्यापारियों से सहयोग का आह्वान किया। कलेक्टर की अपील पर चैंबर ऑफ कामर्स के पदाधिकारियों ने बिना मास्क के ग्राहकों को सामान नहीं देने का निर्णय लिया। उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना की लड़ाई में जिले के सभी व्यापारी जिला प्रशासन के साथ हैं। वे स्वयं मास्क सहित कोविड प्रोटोकाॅल का पालन करेंगे और ग्राहकों को भी पालन कराएंगे। कलेक्टर जैन ने कहा कि कोरोना का खतरा अभी टला नहीं है बल्कि त्योहारों की चहल-पहल एवं ठंड की वजह से इसका खतरा और बढ़ गया है। कोरोना की जांच कराकर एवं सामाजिक दूरी और मास्क का नियमित इस्तेमाल कर हम इसके संक्रमण के फैलाव को टाल सकते हैं। समय पर कोरोना की जांच जरूरी है। ज्यादा विलंब होने पर मौत की संभावना अधिक बढ़ जाती है।

कुल 105 में एक तिहाई मौत शहरी इलाके में हुई
जिले में गांवों की अपेक्षा शहरों में ज्यादा मौत हुई है। कुल 105 मामले में एक तिहाई मौत शहरी इलाकों से दर्ज की गई है। कलेक्टर ने कहा कोरोना का सबसे बेहतर इलाज इसकी समय पर पहचान करना है। यदि पहचान में देरी अथवा चूक हुई तो एक सप्ताह में वह पूरे व्यापक पैमाने पर कोरोना फैला देगा। उन्होंने अब तक के अनुभव साझा करते हुए कहा कि यह बीमारी केवल बुजुर्गों की नहीं बल्कि बच्चे, युवा सबकी जान ले रही है। कोई भी व्यक्ति ये गलतफहमी मे न रहे कि वह तो जवान है, उसे कुछ नहीं होगा। कलेक्टर ने कहा कि कोरोना पॉजिटिव आने के बाद अस्पताल में भर्ती होकर इलाज कराना जरूरी नहीं है। सुविधा होने पर घर में भी उसका इलाज किया जाएगा।

