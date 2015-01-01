पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:ठंड और प्रदूषण के कारण अब हर रोज होंगे 1913 टेस्ट

बलौदाबाजार4 घंटे पहले
जिले में अब प्रतिदिन 1913 कोरोना टेस्ट किए जाएंगे। त्योहारों के कारण बढ़े प्रदूषण और ठंड की दस्तक के कारण कोरोना संक्रमण के बढ़ने की संभावना को देखते हुए ज्यादा संख्या में टेस्ट किए जाने का निर्णय लिया गया है। कलेक्टर सुनील कुमार जैन ने मंगलवार को एक आवश्यक बैठक लेकर वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिए सभी एसडीएम एवं बीएमओ को बढ़े हुए लक्ष्य के अनुरूप जांच व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। अब तक जिले में लगभग 700 टेस्ट प्रतिदिन किए जा रहे थे। कलेक्टर कहा कि जिले में प्रतिदिन अब कम से कम 1913 कोरोना टेस्ट किए जाएंगे। इनमें 1543 एंटीजेन टेस्ट, 120 ट्रू नॉट और 250 आरटीपीसीआर के नमूने शामिल हैं। जिला अस्पताल में प्रतिदिन 190 नमूनों का परीक्षण किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा विकासखंडवार मिले लक्ष्यों के अनुसार बलौदाबाजार में 225, पलारी में 289, कसडोल में 307, बिलाईगढ़ 318, भाटापारा 290 और सिमगा में 294 टेस्ट प्रतिदिन किए जाएंगे जिसके लिए जिले के सभी एसडीएम, सिविल सर्जन और बीएमओ को पूरा करने को कहा है,अन्यथा जिम्मेदारी निर्धारित कर आवश्यक कार्रवाई का प्रस्ताव राज्य शासन को भेजा जाएगा। लक्ष्य की पूर्ति के लिए विकासखंड के प्रमुख गांवों में कोरोना जांच शिविर लगाए जाएंगे। शिविर में सरपंच, सचिव, रोजगार सहायक, पटवारी एवं कोटवार तथा आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता एवं मितानिनों का सहयोग लिया जाएगा।

