शरद पूर्णिमा पर विशेष:चांद की रोशनी में रखी खीर खाने से बढ़ती है इम्यूनिटी, चांदी के बर्तन में रखें तो और अच्छा

बलौदाबाजार13 घंटे पहले
  • आयुर्वेद में नारियल की गिरी, काली मिर्च, देसी घी और चीनी का बूरा जैसी चीजें भी रातभर रोशनी में रखकर सुबह खा सकते हैं, इससे इम्यून सिस्टम मजबूत होगा

शुक्रवार को शरद पूर्णिमा मनाई जाएगी। शहर के वैधराज नंदपाल शर्मा के अनुसार खीर को संभव हो तो चांदी के बर्तन में बनाना चाहिए, अगर ऐसा किया जाता है तो ये सोने में सुहागा है क्योंकि चांदी में रोग प्रतिरोधकता शक्ति अधिक होती है, इससे विषाणु दूर रहते हैं। इस कोरोनाकाल में तो इसका सेवन और भी महत्वपूर्ण है। पूर्णिमा पर चावल और दूध से बनी खीर को चांदनी रात में रखकर प्रातः 4 बजे सेवन किया जाता है। आयुर्वेद में नारियल की गिरी, काली मिर्च, देसी घी और चीनी का बूरा जैसी चीजें भी हैं जिन्हें रातभर रोशनी में रखकर सुबह खा सकते हैं। इससे इम्यून सिस्टम मजबूत होगा। अश्विन मास के शुक्ल पक्ष को मनाई जाने वाली शरद पूर्णिमा की रात कई मायनों में महत्वपूर्ण है। इसे शरद ऋतु की शुरुआत माना जाता है वहीं पूर्णिमा की रात चंद्रमा संपूर्ण 16 कलाओं से परिपूर्ण होता है और अपनी चांदनी में अमृत बरसाता है। पं. धनेश्वर प्रसाद शास्त्री के अनुसार चांदनी के साथ झरते हुए इस अमृतरस को समेटने के लिए ही इस रात खीर बनाकर चंद्रमा की चांदनी में रखा जाता है। इस खीर में अमृत का अंश होता है तो आरोग्य सुख प्रदान करता है।

चिकित्सकीय सलाह: खीर के साथ रख सकते हैं नारियल
जिला चिकित्सालय के डाॅक्टर अशोक वर्मा का कहना है कि शरद पूर्णिमा के बाद से धीरे-धीरे सर्दी बढ़ती है। चंद्रमा की 16 कलाएं होती हैं। 15 कला के बाद पूर्णिमा आती है तो 16 कलाएं पूरी होती हैं। इससे चंद्रमा की रोशनी में कोई दवा या कोई भी सफेद चीज रखने से उसकी गुणवत्ता बढ़ सकती है। यही वजह है कि खीर के साथ नारियल भी चंद्रमा की रोशनी में रखकर खाया जा सकता है।

मान्यता: दशहरे के बाद 30 मिनट तक हर राेज करें चंद्र स्नान
ज्योतिषाचार्य पूणेश्वर प्रसाद तिवारी का कहना है कि पुराने समय के लोग दशहरे के बाद से घर की छतों पर कम से कम आधे घंटे तक बैठते थे जिसे वे चंद्र स्नान कहते थे। शरद पूर्णिमा के दिन चंद्रमा की तेज किरणें चरम पर रहती हैं। इस दिन तो अनिवार्य रूप से परिवार के सभी सदस्यों को शरद पूर्णिमा का स्नान करना चाहिए। इसके लिए रात्रि 10 से 12 बजे तक का समय उपर्युक्त रहता है। इस दिन बनने वाला वातावरण दमा के रोगियों के लिए विशेषकर लाभकारी माना गया है।

वैज्ञानिक तथ्य: दूध में लैक्टिक अम्ल और अमृत तत्व चंद्रमा की शीतल किरणों को अपनी ओर खींचते हैं: डॉ. वीजी गोस्वामी
शरद पूर्णिमा की रात्रि खीर का सेवन क्यों किया जाता है। इसके वैज्ञानिक दृष्टिकोण के संबंध में जिला आयुर्वेद अधिकारी डाॅ. वीजी गोस्वामी का कहना है कि दूध में लैक्टिक अम्ल और अमृत तत्व होता है। यह तत्व किरणों से अधिक मात्रा में शक्ति का शोषण करता है। चावल में स्टार्च होने के कारण यह प्रक्रिया और भी आसान हो जाती है। इसी कारण ऋषि-मुनियों ने शरद पूर्णिमा की रात्रि में खीर खुले आसमान के नीचे रखने का विधान किया है और इस खीर का सेवन सेहत के लिए महत्वपूर्ण बताया है। इससे पुनर्यौवन शक्ति और रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ती है। यह परंपरा विज्ञान पर आधारित है।

