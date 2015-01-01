पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पटाखा बाजार:इस बार 4 की जगह 2 करोड़ का कारोबार होने का अनुमान

बलौदाबाजार3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना संक्रमण का असर साफ नजर आ रहा है शहर में

कोरोना संक्रमण का असर अब पटाखा बाजार में साफ तौर पर दिखने लगा है। आधे व्यापारियों ने इस व्यवसाय से हाथ खींच लिया है, वे कोई रिस्क नहीं लेना चाह रहे हैं। पटाखा के थोक व्यवसायी दीपक देवनानी ने बताया कि पिछले साल 4 करोड़ का व्यवसाय हुआ था मगर इस बार नकद लेन-देन व कोरोना के चलते व्यवसाय आधा रहेगा यानी 2 करोड़ का कारोबार होने की उम्मीद है। जिन व्यापारियों ने रिस्क लिया है उन्हें निराशा नहीं होगी। बाजार में रौनक से लग रहा है कि पटाखा व्यापार भी अच्छा रहेगा। इस बार आधा पटाखा ही बाजार में आया है क्योंकि बलौदाबाजार शहर में मंगाए जाने वाले देश के प्रमुख पटाखा हब शिवाकाशी में लाॅकडाउन का असर रहा और वहां उत्पादन 35 फीसदी कम होने से 15 दिनों पहले से ही व्यापारियों ने माल नहीं है, की तख्तियां टांग दी है। देश के पटाखा हब तमिलनाडु के शिवाकाशी में इस बार मजदूरों की किल्लत व लाॅकडाउन की वजह से पटाखों का उत्पादन नहीं हो पाया है जिसकी वजह से 35 फीसदी उत्पादन कम हुआ है। 15 दिन पहले ही वहां के व्यापारियों ने स्टाक नील व कोई भी माल नहीं है, जैसे मैसेज आर्डर देने वाले व्यापारियों को डाल दिए थे। कम उत्पादन का असर शहर में भी नजर आने लगा। कम उत्पादन होने से और माल की शॉर्टेज होने से पूरा कारोबार उधारी की बजाए अब नगदी में होने लगा है।

पिछले साल 65 दुकानें लगी थीं, इस बार 52 की बोली में 45 ही पहुंचे
पिछले साल रायपुर रोड़ स्थित एमडीवी स्कूल मैदान में पटाखा बाजार में 65 दुकानें लगी थीं। इस बार नगर पालिका ने नीलामी के लिए 52 दुकानें रखी थीं मगर व्यापारियों ने सिर्फ 45 दुकानों की ही बोली लगाई। दरअसल उन्हें भी लग रहा है कि बाजार में इस बार उतना पटाखा नहीं खपेगा जितना पिछले वर्षों में खपता रहा है। उसकी वजह वे कोरोना संक्रमण को मान रहे हैं। आतिशबाजी के लिए पटाखों की खरीदी लोग शहर में दो तरह की दुकानों से करते हैं। स्थायी दुकानों के साथ ही ज्यादा खरीददारी अस्थायी दुकानों से की जाती है पर इस बार लोगों को थोड़ी मायूसी हो सकती है क्योंकि 20 पटाखा विक्रेताओं की दुकानें नजर नहीं आएंगी। उन्होंने लाइसेंस का नवीनीकरण तो कराया लेकिन कोरोना के चलते दिवाली पर पटाखा बेचने की हिम्मत नहीं जुटा सके। दरअसल व्यापारियों को लग रहा है कि उन्हें फायदे की जगह नुकसान हो सकता है। शहर के दशहरा मैदान में पटाखा बाजार लगाने की तैयारी शुरू हो चुकी है। पिछली बार जहां व्यापारियों को 10 फीट की जगह दी गई थी वहीं इस बार 8 फीट की दुकानें आबंटित की गई हैं।

माल का उठाव 30 प्रतिशत कम
पटाखा के थोक व्यवसायी व चैंबर ऑफ कॉमर्स के अध्यक्ष जुगल भट्टर ने बताया कि उपर उधार की जगह नगद लेन-देन होने की वजह से शहर के थोक व्यापारियों ने भी अब पहले की तरह छोटे व्यापारियों को उधार में माल देना बंद कर दिया है जिससे माल का उठाव इस बार 30 प्रतिशत कम है।

पिछले साल का 25 प्रतिशत स्टाक बचा है
पटाखा के 6 प्रमुख थोक विक्रेता हैं। इन्होंने इस बार कम पटाखा मंगाया है क्योंकि पिछले साल का 25% स्टाक बच गया था। व्यापारियों ने सोचा था कि शादियों के सीजन में बचत माल खप जाएगा मगर इस बार कोरोना के चलते कम शादियां हुईं। जो भी हुई उनमें भी आतिशबाजियों का उपयोग नहीं हुआ था।

इस बार नहीं मिलेगा चाइना पटाखा
जिले के पटाखा बाजार में चाइना पटाखों की हिस्सेदारी महज 5% ही है। सबसे अच्छी बात ये है कि व्यापारियों ने अब उस 5 प्रतिशत चाइनीस पटाखों को भी काउंटरों से हटा दिया है। अब पटाखा बाजार केवल देसी पटाखे से ही सजेगा। सभी व्यापारियों ने निर्णय लिया है कि अब चीनी पटाखे नही बेचेंगे।

नामी कंपनियों के पटाखों की बाजार में दिखेगी कमी
इस बार अरूणा, कोरोनेशन, नेशनल, अरियन जैसे नामी कंपनियों के पटाखों की बाजार में कमी दिखने वाली है। दरअसल पटाखा की प्रचलित कंपनियों में लाॅकडाउन का असर रहा। इस वजह से उत्पादन प्रभावित हुआ है। ऐसे में खरीदारों को ब्रांड के साथ समझौता करना पड़ेगा। हालांकि ब्रांडेड कंपनियों के पटाखे पूरी तरह नदारद नहीं रहेंगे पर बाजार में इनकी कमी जरूर रहेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें