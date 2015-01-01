पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खरीदी में देरी से नुकसान:कर्ज पटाने और घर खर्च चलाने आधे दाम पर मंडी व बाजारों में धान बेच रहे किसान

बलौदाबाजार4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सरकार 1 दिसंबर से समर्थन मूल्य 2500 रुपए क्विंटल में खरीदेगी धान

कोरोना महामारी और धान खरीदी में देरी से किसान परेशान हैं। दीपावली मनाने के लिए साहूकारों से लिए कर्ज को पटाने व घर खर्च चलाने के लिए अन्नदाता अपनी उपज को मंडी व बाजारों में आधी कीमत पर बेचने को मजबूर हैं। सरकार एक दिसंबर से धान खरीदेगी। ऐसे में कई किसान अपना खर्च चलाने के लिए भी धीरे-धीरे धान को बेचते जा रहे हैं। बलौदाबाजार मंडी मे सोमवार को ग्राम डमरू के किसान संजय साहू ने मात्र 1350 प्रति क्विंटल की दर से 43 हजार 200 में 32 क्विंटल धान बेच दिया। अगर यही धान 1 दिसंबर के बाद समर्थन मूल्य पर बेचते तो किसान को इसके एवज में 80 हजार रुपए मिलते यानी किसान को सीधे-सीधे 36 हजार 800 रुपए का नुकसान हुआ है। समर्थन मूल्य में सरकारी खरीदी में किसानों को 2500 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल मिलता है। इस साल जिले में धान की अच्छी फसल होने के बावजूद किसान कौड़ियों के दाम पर अपनी फसल बेचने के लिए मजबूर हैं।

लक्ष्य पूरा होगा मगर बिचौलियों के धान से
इस साल 164 उपार्जन केंद्रों के माध्यम से 7 लाख 25 हजार मीट्रिक टन धान खरीदने का लक्ष्य है। धान खरीदी एक दिसंबर से शुरू होगी, अगर यही हालात रहे और किसान इसी तरह धान बेचते रहे तो सरकार के धान खरीदी का लक्ष्य पूरा तो होगा मगर यह लक्ष्य जिले के किसानों के धान से नहीं बल्कि बिचौलियों के धान से होगा।

समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीदी नहीं होने से नुकसान
खरीद शुरू नहीं होने से किसान 1000 से लेकर 1350 रुपए क्विंटल में धान बेच रहे हैं। ग्राम लटुवा के किसान सुरेश यादव का कहना है कि राज्य सरकार ने इस वर्ष भी धान का न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य 2500 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल की दर से खरीदने का फैसला किया है, लेकिन धान की खरीदी एक महीना देर से शुरू होने के कारण हमारे पास घर खर्च चलाने के लिए पैसे नहीं थे इसलिए मजबूरीवश मैने अपना 25 हजार का धान बाजार में बेच दिया। सुरेश यादव की तरह ऐसे कई किसान हैं, जो अपना धान मजबूरीवश बाजार में ही आधे भाव में बेच दिया। वहीं भरसेला के किसान हेतराम साहू का कहना है कि धान की कटाई शुरू हो गई, लेकिन समर्थन मूल्य पर धान खरीदी नहीं हो पाने से किसानों को नुकसान उठाना पड़ रहा है।

फसल रखने जगह नहीं इसलिए भी बेच रहे धान
ग्राम सकरी के किसान सेवक राम देवांगन का कहना है कि छोटे किसानों के पास फसल तैयार होने के बाद रखने की व्यवस्था नहीं होती है। इसके चलते मजबूरीवश घर के बाहर गलियों में रखना पड़ता है और फिर रातभर रखवाली करना पड़ता है। इसी कारण फसल को जल्द बेचने की विवशता होती है, ताकि मौसम या किसी अन्य प्रकार की आपदा का सामना न करना पड़े।

पिछले साल आढ़तियों के यहां लगे थे धान के ढेर
पिछले साल भी इसी तरह के हालात पैदा हुए थे। मानकों के फेर में फंसे किसान मजबूर होकर मंडी में धान बेचे थे। सरकारी कामन धान मूल्य 2500 रुपए के स्थान पर व्यापारियों को 12 से 13 सौ रुपए में धान बेचने पड़े थे। धान खरीदी जब शुरू हुई तो धान खरीदी केंद्राें में सन्नाटा था, मगर मंडियों में आढ़तियों के यहां धान के ढेर लगे हुए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें