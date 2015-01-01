पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:रेत के अवैध खनन को लेकर मारपीट, 10 लोगों पर केस

कसडोल2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्राम खैर का मामला, अभी तक गिरफ्तारी नहीं

ग्राम खैर में रेत के अवैध उत्खनन को लेकर विवाद व मारपीट होने पर दोनों पक्षों ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है। 10 लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर विवेचना की जा रही है। एएसआई गणेश राम कुर्रे ने बताया कसडोल थाना अंतर्गत ग्राम खैरा में 9 नवंबर को अवैध रेत उत्खनन को लेकर विवाद हुआ, जिसमें दो पक्षों में मारपीट हुई, जिसकी रिपोर्ट दोनों पक्षों ने दर्ज कराई। दोनों पक्षों के आवेदन के आधार पर बयान लिया गया और 16 नवंबर को धारे लाल दिव्याकर के आवेदन पर 10 लोगों के विरुद्ध मामला दर्ज किया गया है। इन दस आरोपियों में गोरे लाल, छोटे लाल, खिलेश्वर, विशाल, शिवकुमार, दीपक साहू, मुकेश, तेज प्रकाश, शैलेन्द्र, कृष्ण कुमार हैं। इसी घटना में दूसरे पक्ष के खिलेश्वर एवं विशाल साहू ने भी रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है, जिसमें अभी तक बयान न हो पाने के कारण अपराध पंजीबद्ध नहीं हो पाया है। इस प्रकरण में एससी एसटी एक्ट लगा है, जिसकी विवेचना अब अनुविभागीय अधिकारी पुलिस द्वारा की जानी है। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार ग्राम खैरा के धारे लाल दिव्याकर एवं गणेश राम द्वारा एक दो माह पहले अवैध रेत उत्खनन को लेकर कलेक्टर बलौदाबाजार से शिकायत की गई थी। शिकायतकर्ताओं ने 9 नवंबर को कमल किशोर के ट्रैक्टर से रेत का अवैध परिवहन करते पकड़ा और हाईस्कूल के सामने खाली करा दिया। रेत खाली कराने पर ट्रैक्टर वालों ने गोरे साहू व उनके साथियों को बुलाया और विवाद मारपीट में बदल गया।

इन घाटों में अवैध खनन
एक पक्ष द्वारा अपराध पंजीबद्ध होने के बाद भी अभी तक किसी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई। कसडोल क्षेत्र में डोगरीडीह घाट, चिचपोल, परसदा, पैरागुड़ा, कटगी, खैरा, कोट, बलोदा, राजदेवरी, चांदन, थरगांव बलदाकछार से रेत का अवैध उत्खनन किया जा रहा है।
कार्रवाई करेंगे: एसडीएम
इस मामले में माइनिंग इंस्पेक्टर बबलू पांडेय से संपर्क करने की कोशिश की गई पर फोन नहीं उठाया। कसडोल एसडीएम टीसी अग्रवाल ने बताया महानदी के चिचपोल घाट एवं जोक नदी का कोट घाट, पैरागुड़ा, बलदाकछार वैध है, बाकी के बारे में जानकारी नहीं है। अवैध रेत खनन की शिकायत पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

भारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे

