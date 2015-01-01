पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रमोद शर्मा का पलटवार:पार्टी में ताकत होती तो अकलतरा से ऋचा क्यों हारतीं, अमित के व्यवहार से तंग लोग छोड़ रहे पार्टी

बलौदाबाजार4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हम अपनी छवि और जनता के विश्वास के दम पर चुनाव जीते, जयचंद हम नहीं बल्कि धर्मजीत सिंह हैं

मारवाही उपचुनाव के दौरान पार्टी से बगावत करने वाले दो विधायकों देवव्रत सिंह तथा प्रमोद शर्मा के खिलाफ जोगी कांग्रेस के मोर्चा खोलने तथा उन्हें जयचंद और मीर जाफर कहकर सत्ता लोभी बताने वाले अमित जोगी पर पार्टी से बलौदाबाजार विधायक प्रमोद शर्मा ने गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं। उन्होंने पलटवार कहा कि जयचंद हम नहीं बल्कि धर्मजीत सिंह हैं, अमित जोगी खुद पार्टी के लिए भस्मासुर बनते जा रहे हैं। जोगी कांग्रेस द्वारा इनके खिलाफ इनके विधानसभा में हस्ताक्षर अभियान चलाने के निर्णय पर भड़के प्रमोद शर्मा ने कहा कि हमने अपनी छवि और क्षेत्र की जनता के विश्वास के दम पर चुनाव जीता है, अगर पार्टी में ताकत होती तो ऋचा जोगी अकलतरा विधानसभा से चुनाव क्यों हारतीं। मारवाही उपचुनाव के दौरान टिकट के लिए अमित कांग्रेस तो धर्मजीत भाजपा के दरवाजों की कुंडिया खटखटाते रहे, मगर दोनों पार्टियों ने इनको अपने दलों में जगह देने के लायक तक नहीं समझा।

जीते जी पिता की भावनाओं का सम्मान नहीं किया मरणोपरांत भी उनके नाम की कमाई खा रहे हैं
शर्मा ने आरोप लगाया कि अमित जोगी ने कभी पिता की भावनाओं का सम्मान नहीं किया, उनके नाम पर केवल बटोरने का काम किया है। बीते विधानसभा चुनाव में अजीत जोगी ने कसडोल से चुनाव लड़ने की घोषणा की थी मगर लक्ष्मी मोह में पिता को चुनाव लड़ने नहीं दिया। राजनांदगांव से अजीत जोगी ने चुनाव लड़ने की इच्छा की मगर पिता की इच्छा का सम्मान करने की बजाए पुत्र ने वहां भी सौदा कर लिया। मारवाही चुनाव के दौरान भाजपा को समर्थन देने तक सौदेबाजी का यह खेल चलता रहा। चूंकि अमित जोगी की खुद की छवि के कारण विश्वसनीयता नहीं रही इसलिए फिलहाल ऐसे तमाम सौदों में मध्यस्थता धर्मजीत सिंह कर रहे हैं।

जोड़ने का नहीं तोड़ने का काम कर रहे हैं अमित
शर्मा ने कहा कि अमित जोगी ने कार्यकर्ताओं को पार्टी में जोड़ने का नहीं, तोड़ने का काम किया है। प्रदेश में जोगी कांग्रेस से लाखों कार्यकर्ता अजीत जोगी के नाम पर जुड़े थे, योगेश तिवारी, विनोद तिवारी, उत्तम वासुदेव, पंकज तिवारी जैसे उर्जावान नेता इनकी हरकतों की वजह से पार्टी छोड़कर चले गए। अब पार्टी में कोई नहीं बचा तो रेणु जोगी के नाम का सहारा लेकर डूबती नाव को पार करने में लगे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें