पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शहनाई पर शर्तों की बंदिश:बैंडबाजा-डीजे के साथ निकालनी है तो रात 8 बजे से पहले लगानी होगी दुल्हन के घर बारात

बलौदाबाजारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दोनों पक्षों से 50-50 लोग ही विवाह में शामिल हो सकेंगे

कोरोना संक्रमण का असर एक बार फिर शादियों पर पड़ता नजर आ रहा है। बैंड बाजा और डीजे के साथ बारात निकालनी है तो रात 8 बजे तक दुल्हन के घर बारात लगानी होगी। कोरोना शर्तों के मुताबिक 50-50 लोग शामिल हो सकेेंगे। बलौदाबाजार जिले में बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से जिन घरों में शादियां हैं वे अपने कार्यक्रमों में काफी बदलाव कर रहे हैं। सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी उनको हो रही है जिन्होंने शादी के कार्ड बांट दिए हैं। कार्ड बांटने के बाद अब उन लोगों को मैसेज भेजे जा रहे हैं कि पहले जो सुरुचि भोज रात 8 बजे से आपके आगमन तक होना था अब उसका समय बदलकर शाम 6 बजे से रात 9 बजे तक कर दिया गया है। कई लोगों ने रात की बजाए दिन में विवाह की रस्में पूरी करने की योजना बना ली है ताकि रात तक वे पूरी तरह फ्री हो जाएं और लोग रात 10 बजे के पहले अपने-अपने घर पहुंच जाएं क्योंकि जिस तरह से जिले में संक्रमण का दायरा बढ़ रहा है उसे देखते हुए प्रशासन ने शादी के सभी कार्यक्रम रात 10 बजे तक निपटा लेने के निर्देश जारी किए हैं।

25 लाख का कार्ड का बाजार 3 लाख पर आ गया
इन्वीटेशन कार्ड के काम से जुड़े कारोबारी पीयूष मिश्रा की मानें तो जिलेभर में शादियों के सीजन में 25 लाख रुपए का कार्ड का कारोबार होता था लेकिन अब यह 10 प्रतिशत पर आ गया है यानी शादियों के कार्ड का बाजार ढाई से 3 लाख रुपए मात्र का रह गया है। शहर में लोग पहले 400-500 कार्ड छपवाते थे लेकिन अब 100 कार्ड भी नहीं छपवा रहे हैं। सिर्फ परिवार के लोगों को देने के लिए 50 से 60 कार्ड छपवा रहे हैं या फिर वाॅटसअप कर रहे हैं। लोग दूल्हा-दुल्हन के वीडियो और फोटोज के साथ ई-इन्वीटेशन कार्ड बनवा रहे हैं। 400-500 लोगों को कार्ड देने के लिए 50 हजार रुपए तक खर्च करते थे लेकिन अब 5 हजार रुपए में काम चल जाता है।

कोरोनाकाल में शादियों पर फिजूलखर्ची हुई कम
देवउठनी एकादशी आज 25 नवंबर को है, 25 नवंबर से 13 दिसंबर तक इस साल शादी के सिर्फ 7 मुहूर्त हैं। कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से शादी की अनुमति तहसील कार्यालय से मिल रही है। दिखावे के इस दौर में जिन लोगों पर सामाजिक मजबूरीवश खर्च करने का दबाव रहता था उन्हें कोरोनाकाल के इस दौर में बहुत बड़ी राहत मिली है। शादियों पर फिजूलखर्ची का दबाव भी कम हुआ है। कैटरिंग, टेंट सजावट और निमंत्रण कार्ड पर होने वाले खर्च 75 प्रतिशत तक कम हो गए है। रौनक जरूर कम हुई है, मगर बेवजह के आर्थिक बोझ झेलने से बचेंगे।

खाने की प्लेटें कम हुईं पर लेबर चार्ज उतना ही देना पड़ रहा
मारूति इन के शाहिल मेहता बताते हैं कि कोरोना गाइडलाइन के कारण भीड़ की इजाजत नहीं है। सजावट और कैटरिंग के साथ ही 2 से लेकर 5 लाख में ही सारे इंतजाम हो जा रहे हैं। पहले 5 से लेकर 13 लाख रूपए तक खर्च होते थे। जितना लेबर चार्ज चुकाकर हम पहले पार्टियों मे 500 से 1000 प्लेटों का ऑर्डर पूरा करते थे अब हमें उतना ही लेबर चार्ज चुकाकर मात्र 200-250 प्लेटों का ऑर्डर मिल रहा है। इस साल भी शादियों का यह सीजन बिना मुनाफे के ही निकल जाएगा।

बारात रात 8 बजे तक ही निकलेगी
वर्तमान में दोनों पक्षों से 50-50 मेहमानों के लिए ही अनुमति दी जा रही है शादी के सभी कार्यक्रम रात 10 बजे से पहले निपटाने होंगे। अगर बैंड बाजे या डीजे के साथ बारात निकालनी है तो 8 बजे के पहले तक निकाल सकते हैं, उसके बाद बैंड बाजा या डीजे बजाने की अनुमति नहीं है।- देवेश ध्रुव, एसडीएम, बलौदाबाजार

किसी ने टाला विवाह तो किसी ने शॉर्ट कट अपनाया
अब होगी सीधी-सादी शादी: 30 नवंबर को शहर के देवांगन परिवार में ही विवाह पूर्व आयोजित कार्यक्रम निरस्त करना पड़ा। ये विवाह कार्यक्रम मंगल भवन में होना है लेकिन इससे पहले सभी लोगों के लिए भजन संध्या और सुरुचि भोज आयोजित था। कार्ड बांटने के बाद संक्रमण बढ़ता गया इसलिए अब शादी के कार्यक्रम को निरस्त करते हुए तेरी-मेरी शादी सीधी-सादी की तर्ज पर अग्नि के समक्ष मंत्रोच्चार के बीच केवल पंडित व चंद लोगों की उपस्थित में ही होगी।

बारात में परेशानी न हो इसलिए डीजे कैंसिल : शहर के पंचशील नगर निवासी देवेन्द्र शर्मा के बेटे की शादी 7 दिसंबर को है, उन्होंने बारात की पूरी तैयारियां कर ली थीं मगर अब कोरोना संक्रमण के तेजी से बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए सभी परिवार वालों ने बैठकर निर्णय लिया है कि डीजे से बारात नहीं निकाली जाएगी। इसलिए डीजे वालों को हमने कैसल करने की बात बता दी है। इससे अच्छा चार ढोल करके थोड़ी ही दूर से बारात निकाल लेंगे।

अब रिसेप्शन रात में नहीं दिन में करना होगा : शहर के निवासी सुधीर पाणिग्रही के बेटे सोमेन्द्र की शादी 29 नवंबर को है। उन्होंने शादी के कार्ड बांट दिए। रिसेप्शन का समय रात 8 बजे दिया गया था लेकिन जिले में बढ़ रहे कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते अब लोगों को मैसेज कर रहे हैं कि पहले जो सुरुचि भोज रात 8 बजे से आपके आगमन तक होना था,अब उसका समय बदलकर दोपहर 12 से शाम 6 बजे तक कर दिया गया है।

ये हैं शर्तें... 2 मीटर की दूरी मंडप में 10 से अधिक नहीं
1. विवाह में विभिन्न रस्मों की अदायगी के लिए दो या दो से अधिक व्यक्ति होने पर एक से दो मीटर की दूरी पर रहकर रस्म अदायगी की जाएगी।
2. बारात जाते समय, विवाह समारोह के दौरान खानपान का सामान अपने साथ रखेंगे और किसी ठेला या होटल में नहीं रुकेंगे।
3. समारोह के दौरान समय-समय पर सैनिटाइजर का उपयोग करेंगे। मास्क लगाकर ही शादी समारोह में शरीक होंगे।
4. विवाह मंडप में 10 से अधिक लोग उपस्थित नहीं रह सकेंगे।
5. शादी के सभी कार्यक्रम रात 10 बजे तक निपटाने होंगे।
6. रात 8 बजे के बाद डीजे या बैंड बाजा पर प्रतिबंध है, अगर बैंड बाजा, डीजे के साथ बारात निकालनी है तो दुल्हन के दरवाजे पर रात 8 बजे से पहले ही बारात को पहुंचना होगा।
7. अगर हाल छोटा है तो 100 लोगों की संख्या में भी कटौती करनी होगी।

छोटे और बैंक्वेट हाॅल की बुकिंग ज्यादा

  • टेंट हाउस के संचालक संदीप साहू ने बताया कि इस बार बैंड पार्टी, डीजे, धमाल नहीं बजेंगे। लोग मजबूरी में लाइटिंग टेंट जैसे तामझाम के बिना शादी कर रहे हैं।
  • छोटे और बैंक्वेट हाॅल में शादियों की बुकिंग आ रही है। 100 लोगों की कैटरिंग, फूलों की सजावट और सारी व्यवस्था करके
  • 3 लाख रुपए में शादियों के बुकिंग हो रही है जबकि इसी तैयारी के साथ होने
  • वाली शादी पर 5 लाख तक खर्च होता था। इस तरह हमारी आमदनी इस बार भी नहीं हो पाएगी।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें