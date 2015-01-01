पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भूगोलीय घटना:साल का आखिरी चंद्रग्रहण 30 को व सूर्यग्रहण 14 को

बलौदाबाजार5 घंटे पहले
  • 4 घंटे 22 मिनट का होगा चंद्रग्रहण, पूर्वोत्तर के राज्यों में ही दिखेगा

30 नवंबर कार्तिक शुक्ल पूर्णिमा को साल का आखिरी चंद्रग्रहण होगा। उपच्छाया चंद्रग्रहण होने से इस दौरान सूतक नहीं लगेगा। उपच्छाया ग्रहण के कारण चांद के आकार में कोई बदलाव नहीं दिखेगा, बल्कि हल्की सी परत नजर आएगी। हालांकि ग्रहण पूर्वोत्तर के राज्यों में ही दिखाई देगा। पंडित चूड़ामणी तिवारी ने बताया कि यह ग्रहण 4 घंटे 22 मिनट की अवधि का होगा। यह जिले समेत उत्तरी राज्यों में नजर नहीं आएगा। उपच्छाया का पहला स्पर्श 30 नवंबर को दोपहर 1 बजकर 2 मिनट पर होगा, मध्यकाल 3 बजकर 13 मिनट और अंतिम स्पर्श शाम 5. 24 बजे होगा। इसके साथ ही साल का आखिरी चंद्रग्रहण समाप्त होगा। वहीं 14 दिसंबर को होने वाला सूर्यग्रहण देश के किसी भी हिस्से में दिखाई नहीं देगा। इससे पहले साल में तीन चंद्रग्रहण और एक सूर्यग्रहण हो चुके हैं।

...कब-कब हुआ चंद्रग्रहण

  • 10-11 जनवरी को चंद्रग्रहण
  • देशभर में रात 10ः37 बजे से 2ः42 बजे तक।
  • 5-6 जून को चंद्रग्रहण
  • रात 11ः15 बजे से 2ः34 बजे तक, देशभर के कई हिस्सों में दिखाई दिया।
  • 21 जून को सूर्यग्रहण
  • सुबह 9ः15 बजे से दोपहर 3ः03 मिनट तक।
  • 5 जुलाई को चंद्रग्रहण
  • सुबह 8ः37 बजे से 11ः22 बजे तक ग्रहण। देश में नहीं दिखा।
पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

