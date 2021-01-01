पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चुनौती:5 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों को जिले में 11 दिन में लगाने हैं कोरोना के टीके इसलिए केंद्र दोगुने कर दिए गए

बलौदाबाजार2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रथम चरण में 65 फीसदी को टीका लगना बाकी, शासन के आदेश-13 तक हर हाल में लगा दें

जिले में 16 जनवरी से शुरू हुए कोरोना टीकाकरण अभियान के बीते 18 दिन में प्रथम चरण के कुल 44 सत्र में 4400 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को टीके लगने थे मगर 3 हजार 30 लोगों को ही टीके लग पाए हैं। टीकाकरण के मामले में बलौदाबाजार जिला प्रदेश में भले ही दूसरे नंबर पर है मगर प्रथम चरण में लगने वाले 8600 टीकों में से अभी भी 5 हजार 570 लोगों यानी 65 प्रतिशत लोगों को टीके लगना बाकी है जबकि समय बचा है सिर्फ 11 दिन का। शासन का आदेश है कि 13 फरवरी तक हर हाल में प्रथम चरण में मिले टीके के लक्ष्य को पूरा कर लिया जाए। साढे 5 हजार लोगों को 11 दिनों में टीके लगाने की मिली चुनौती से निपटने के लिए विभाग ने टीकाकरण केंद्रों की संख्या 7 से बढ़ाकर 14 कर दी है। जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डाॅ. शिवकुमार ने बताया कि पहले चरण में जिले के 8 हजार 600 कोरोना योद्धाओं को टीके लगाने का लक्ष्य है। आगामी 11 दिनों में लक्ष्य को पूरा करने के लिए टीकाकरण केंद्रों की संख्या बढ़ा दी गई है। पल्स पोलियो अभियान समाप्त हो गया है। 3 फरवरी से ऐसे प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों में भी टीकाकरण किया जाएगा जहां नेट कनेक्टिविटी की समस्या नहीं है।

विकासखंडवार इन केंद्रों को बनाया टीकाकरण केंद्र
बलौदाबाजार - 1. प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र लाहोद, 2. प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र अर्जुनी,
बिलाईगढ़ - 1. सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र बिलाईगढ़, 2. प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र सरसींवा, 3. प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र गोपालपुर, 4. प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र गाताडीह,
भाटापारा - 1. प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र मोपका, 2. प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र निपनिया,
कसडोल - 1. सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र कसडोल, 2. शासकीय मिडिल स्कूल बरपाली,
पलारी - 1. प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र कोसमंदी, 2. प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र ओडान,
सिमगा - 1. शासकीय मिडिल स्कूल सुहेला, 2. प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र दामाखेड़ा

गिरता ग्राफ: सितंबर में मिले थे सबसे अधिक 2282 तो जनवरी में मात्र 628 कोरोना पाॅजिटिव, 12 मौतें भी
जिला अस्पताल की डॉ. श्वेता शर्मा ने बताया कि जिले में पहली बार 17 मई को कोरोना के 6 मरीज मिले थे, महीने के बचे 13 दिनों में ही 78 मरीज और मिले थे। वहीं अगले माह जून में कोरोना मरीज मिलने की संख्या सीधे दोगुनी यानी 161 हो गई मगर जुलाई माह में कोरोना मरीज मिलने की संख्या 96 हो गई थी। इसी माह कोरोना से जिले में पहली मौत हुई थी, अगस्त में कोरोना ने फिर दोगुनी रफ्तार तय कर 189 के आंकड़े को छू लिया। इस माह कोरोना से 4 लोगों की मौत भी हुई थी। सितंबर में कोरोना का सितम कहर बनकर टूटा। इस माह पिछले माह से 12 गुना ज्यादा यानी 2282 मरीज मिले थे और 42 लोगों की मौत हुई थी, एक माह में ही मिलने वाले मरीज व मरने वाले मरीजों का यह सबसे बड़ा आंकड़ा था। इसके बाद मिलने वाले मरीजों की संख्या में गिरावट आती गई। अक्टूबर में 2227 मरीज व 36 की मौत, नवंबर 1823 मरीज 34 की मौत, दिसंबर में 1736 मरीज 20 की मौत हुई। जनवरी में यह आंकड़ा 628 पर आकर सिमट तो गया मगर 12 मरीजों की मौत भी हुई है।

कोविड के 6 सेंटरों में 4 हो चुके हैं बंद
सितंबर में जिले में एक्टिव मरीजों का आंकड़ा 1200 से उपर चला गया था, मगर अब वह आंकड़ा सिमटकर 131 मरीजों का रह गया है। जिले में कभी 623 बिस्तरों की कुल संख्या वाले 6 कोविड सेंटर चल रहे थे मगर इनमें से अब 4 कोविड सेंटर बंद हो चुके हैं। जो दो चल रहे हैं उनमें 73 बिस्तरों वाले जिला अस्पताल के कोविड सेंटर में 57 मरीज हैं जबकि सकरी के 164 बिस्तर वाले कोविड सेंटर में सिर्फ 5 मरीज रह गए हैं।

कोरोना मीटर

  • 164816 - कोरोना टेस्ट
  • 9615 - कुल पॉजिटिव
  • 131 - कुल एक्टिव

बर्बादी रोकने के लिए ऑन द स्पाॅट रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू
केंद्र की नई गाइड लाइन के अनुसार जो लोग टीके नहीं लगवाना चाहते, उन्हें टीकाकरण के लिए जोर नहीं दिया जाएगा। मगर पिछले 10 दिनों के टीकाकरण के दौरान 90 डोज बर्बाद हो चुके हैं इसलिए वैक्सीन की बर्बादी रोकने के लिए अब ऑन द स्पाॅट रजिस्ट्रेशन कर टीकाकरण किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser