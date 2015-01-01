पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपील:नपा अध्यक्ष बोले- व्यापारी सड़क पर सामान न रखें

बलौदाबाजार2 दिन पहले
नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष चित्तावर जायसवाल ने व्यापारियों से सड़क पर दुकान का सामान नहीं रखने की अपील की। सड़क निर्माण के पूर्व ही पेयजल व्यवस्था हेतु जल विभाग प्रभारी व उप अभियंता भोलाराम पटेल से मार्ग निर्माण के पूर्व पाइप लाइन, लीकेज व घरों में पेयजल आपूर्ति लाइन को व्यवस्थित करने भी कहा । मार्ग निर्माण के बाद नया कनेक्शन व मार्ग में खनन कार्य नहीं किया जा सकेगा। वे नगर के प्रमुख व्यवसायिक क्षेत्र सदर रोड में दोनों तरफ की प्रमुख नाली निर्माण के बाद हो रहे सड़क कांक्रीटीकरण कार्य का अवलोकन करने निकले थे। उन्होंने सड़क निर्माण में प्रयुक्त सामग्री व संसाधनों की जानकारी लेते हुए ठेकेदार को अच्छे ढंग से करने व गुणवत्ता पर ध्यान देने को कहा।

